  Drones are mapping the entire planet for an RPG game called ReRoll

Pixyul, a new game studio created by ex-Assassin's Creed and Far Cry developers, is using drones to map the planet. The aim is to create a real-world RPG that lets gamers go anywhere from within the game they're calling ReRoll.

Pixyul has teamed up with SenseFly to use its drones for mapping, capturing the world one square kilometre at a time. This information is then processed using 3D software which reconstructs the images into 3D objects in the virtual environment for the RPG game.

But the devs are bringing the game even further into reality using their Reality System Sync. This will monitor the real-world weather of an area and adapt the game to refelect that. This means days are really 24 hours long and have light and weather variation that reflect the real world.

This massive undertaking is no short-term plan so the first release, called Brick 1, will cover a few square miles. Even that isn't due until mid 2015. As this expands certain creative liberties will be taken, for example oceans that cover 71 per cent of the planet don't warrant scanning.

Pixyul says the gameplay will be hyper real too. "To subsist, you need to eat, rest, exercise, learn, fight but most of all find all the different ways to survive," it says. Yet ReRoll will primarily be a single player game, though we would be surprised if it wasn't adapted for multiplayer at some point.

Pixyul is crowd-funding the mapping project on its official site. For your buck you'll be rewarded with in-game content like character models, weapons and vehicles.

ReRoll will be a PC release at launch with expansion plans for the future.

