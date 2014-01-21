Drone quadcopters in Dubai to be used as firefighters
Getting a robot to do a dangerous job makes sense, which is why Dubai is using quadcopters to fight fires.
The Dubai Civil Defence just bought 15 quadcopters which it plans to use for patrolling high-risk areas for fires. Once a fire is located the drones will be deployed to inspect the scene so firefighters can decide the best course of action to take.
READ: UPS reportedly building delivery drones - like Amazon - behind closed doors
The drones will do more than just watch to spot fires though, with three drones being used in battling the blaze. One will act as reconnaissance, one to assist firefighters and one to take pictures for the media.
The Knight Hawk drones come with heat sensors to help find fires. Geoborn, which makes the drones, believes fighting fires, from locating to extinguishing, will be done entirely by robots in years to come .
Drones have already been used to watch forest fires and assess where they will move next - like the Qube photographed above. But this is the first time that strategy has been applied in an urban environment.
