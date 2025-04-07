Summary EVs do lose 10 to 20% or more of range in freezing temperatures, but there are ways to compensate.

Preconditioning and features like heat pumps can go a long way.

EVs may actually be preferable for traction on ice and snow, depending on motor and tire configurations.

A lot of myths persist about electric cars . As recently as a couple of years ago, someone I met at a car dealership insisted he would never drive an EV, simply because he was worried about getting electrocuted when driving through a puddle. I told him that wasn't a threat, as a recent EV owner myself -- but I had to hold my tongue on explaining just how many things were wrong with that idea. For one, it's not like a gas vehicle would be just fine if water was constantly splashing into its chassis.

Another myth is that EVs are terrible if you live in a cold region like Edmonton, where I am at the moment. The reality is that I see plenty of EV owners on the road every day. There are things you need to know about driving in snowy places, however, some of which you may not have considered.

1 Range drops substantially in the cold

Be mindful when traveling (and car shopping)

This claim is true -- you'll lose significant range on an EV as temperatures dip below the freezing point. Typically, that's between 10 and 20% -- a vehicle that would normally get 250 miles (402 kilometers) of range might suddenly find itself capped at 200 miles (322 kilometers). Think twice about taking your Kona Electric on a long roadtrip, in other words.

The drop is temporary, though, and manageable as long as you're prepared. You might, for instance, need to plug in your car every time you're at home, or stop at charging stations more often when you travel between cities. You may also want to be careful about cranking up cabin heat -- it's a substantial power drain, so use just enough to stay comfortable unless you're not going very far.

Because of all of this, it's important to prioritize range when buying an EV in the first place. Personally, I wouldn't get an EV with anything less than 250 miles of peak mileage, and 300-plus is closer to ideal. The good news is that 300-mile range is becoming more commonplace on affordable models -- even the $33,600 Chevy Equinox EV gets 319 miles (513 kilometers).