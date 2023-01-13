A new teaser trailer for Season 5 of the hit F1 documentary series has been released, revealing the release date in the process.

Drive to Survive is set to return to our screens on Friday 24 February 2023.

Season 5 of the hugely popular documentary series will be available on Netflix and focus on the 2022 Formula One season that saw Ferrari finally come back as a challenging force - effectively replacing Mercedes, which struggled to maintain the high standards it set over the last decade.

Of course, a lot of the show will undoubtedly focus on the continued rise of Max Verstappen, picking up from his controversial Championship win the previous season. You'll be able to see for yourself come the end of next month.

Netflix has released a first look trailer for Drive to Survive, which also reveals the release date. It doesn't show a whole lot, to be honest, but you can see that the unprecedented access the crew have been given over the years has continued, with some extraordinary interviews ahead.

The great news for fans of the series is that, when picking up season 5, Netflix also commissioned a season 6 of the show, so we'll see behind the scenes on the 2023 F1 race calendar too.

The first Grand Prix of the new season will place in Bahrain on 5 March 2023, with the last in Abu Dhabi scheduled for 26 November. Pre-season testing will kickoff the day before the fifth season of the Netflix show begins - on 23 February.

You'll be able to watch the entire F1 2023 season live on Sky (and Now) in the UK, with Channel 4 hosting highlights. The terrestrial TV station will also continue to show the British Grand Prix live, due to its long-standing deal with Sky.

ESPN has the exclusive rights to F1 coverage in the US. It will show all the races live across its ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC channels. The Spanish language versions will be shown by ESPN Deportes.

Netflix has also recently announced a documentary series like Drive to Survive, except focused on golf and the PGA Tour. Full Swing will debut on the streaming service on 15 February 2023.