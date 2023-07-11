Dreametech, a leading brand in innovative cleaning solutions, offers a range of versatile vacuums that are designed to revolutionize your cleaning experience. From robotic vacuums with advanced navigation systems to powerful handheld vacuums, Dreametech provides cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance to keep your home spotless.

Dreametech L10s Ultra

The Dreametech L10s Ultra is currently on offer for $699.99 - that’s a whopping 30% off this Prime Day.

Keeping your home clean and tidy has never been easier, thanks to the Dreametech L10s Ultra. This advanced robotic vacuum cleaner offers a range of key features and cutting-edge technologies that take automated cleaning to a whole new level.

From fully automated cleaning functions to powerful suction capabilities, the Dreametech L10s Ultra is designed to deliver exceptional performance and convenience for families with larger homes.

One of the features that makes the Dreametech L10s Ultra truly stand out is its fully automated cleaning capabilities. With this smart device, you can enjoy hands-free cleaning as it takes care of multiple tasks simultaneously. From dust collection to mop cleaning and drying, water and solution adding, fast mapping, and path planning, the Dreametech L10s Ultra does it all.

This comprehensive cleaning system ensures that your floors are not only free from dust and debris but also spotlessly clean and fresh.

Say goodbye to the hassle of frequent dust disposal with the Auto-Empty feature of the Dreametech L10s Ultra. Equipped with a spacious 3L dust bag, this robot vacuum can store collected dust for up to 60 days. This means you can enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions without worrying about emptying the dustbin frequently.

The Auto-Empty function not only saves you time and effort but also ensures hygienic disposal of dust and allergens.

When it comes to navigation and obstacle avoidance, the Dreametech L10s Ultra is equipped with AI+3D Navigation technology. This advanced system allows the vacuum to easily detect and avoid more than 40 different types of obstacles, ensuring a smooth and efficient cleaning process.

Whether it's furniture, cords, or other objects on the floor, the Dreametech L10s Ultra navigates around them with precision, providing thorough cleaning in every corner of your home.

Powerful suction is a key factor in a vacuum cleaner's performance, and the Dreametech L10s Ultra doesn't disappoint. With an impressive suction power of 5,300pa, it boasts the strongest suction capability in the market. This high suction power allows the vacuum to effectively capture dust, dirt, and debris from various floor surfaces, including carpets, rugs, and hard floors.

No matter the type of mess, the Dreametech L10s Ultra leaves your floors spotless and pristine.

Dreametech H12 Pro

Get 30% off the Dreametech H12 Pro this Prime Day - just $349.99, which is the lowest price this product has been all year!

The Dreametech H12 Pro is a cutting-edge vacuum cleaner that takes home cleaning to a whole new level. From automatic hot air drying to industry-leading edge cleaning and super-powered suction, the Dreametech H12 Pro is the ultimate cleaning solution for your home.

The Dreametech H12 Pro features automatic hot-air drying technology. This unique feature helps prevent mildew, mould, and unpleasant odours by thoroughly drying the cleaned surfaces. By eliminating excess moisture, the vacuum ensures that your floors and carpets stay fresh and free from microbial growth.

Say goodbye to damp and musty smells, and enjoy a clean and hygienic living environment.

The Dreametech H12 Pro also boasts an industry-leading 0.2-inch edge-cleaning design. This innovative feature allows the vacuum to effectively clean those hard-to-reach corners and areas along baseboards. The vacuum's precise edge-cleaning capability ensures that no dust or debris is left behind, providing thorough cleaning in every nook and cranny of your home.

With the Dreametech H12 Pro, you can be confident that every inch of your floor will be spotless.

Equipped with super-powered suction and dirt detection technology, the Dreametech H12 Pro delivers exceptional cleaning performance. The vacuum's powerful suction capabilities effectively capture dust, dirt, and debris from various floor surfaces, including carpets, rugs, and hard floors.

Its advanced dirt detection technology intelligently senses and targets areas with higher levels of dirt, ensuring a thorough and efficient cleaning process. With the Dreametech H12 Pro, you can achieve a deep clean and enjoy pristine floors every time.

Keeping the vacuum itself clean is also a breeze with the dual-rotation self-cleaning feature of the Dreametech H12 Pro. This intelligent technology automatically rotates the brushes and removes any tangled hair or debris, preventing clogs and maintaining optimal cleaning performance. Say goodbye to the hassle of manually cleaning brushes and spend more time enjoying a clean home.

Dreametech D10 Plus

Save 30% off the original purchase price of $399.99 and get the Dreametech D10 Plus for just $279.99.

The Dreametech D10 Plus is a cutting-edge robotic vacuum cleaner that takes autonomous cleaning to a whole new level. With its advanced features and state-of-the-art technologies, this cleaning powerhouse provides an unparalleled cleaning experience for your home.

From its auto-emptying functionality to its high-performance LiDAR navigation system, the Dreametech D10 Plus is designed to deliver exceptional performance and convenience.

The Dreametech D10 Plus’ auto-emptying capability allows the vacuum to automatically empty its dustbin into a larger bin, providing up to 45 days of independent cleaning. Say goodbye to the hassle of manually emptying the dustbin after every cleaning session.

With the Dreametech D10 Plus, you can enjoy continuous cleaning without interruption, ensuring that your home remains spotless and free from dust and debris.

Equipped with high-performance LiDAR navigation, the Dreametech D10 Plus effortlessly navigates through your home with precision and efficiency. LiDAR technology uses laser beams to create a detailed map of your home, allowing the vacuum to intelligently navigate around obstacles, furniture, and other objects.

This advanced navigation system ensures that the vacuum covers every corner of your home, leaving no area untouched. With the Dreametech D10 Plus, you can trust that every inch of your floors will receive a thorough cleaning.

The Dreametech D10 Plus is also equipped with advanced sensors that detect and avoid obstacles, preventing collisions and ensuring a safe cleaning process. Its intelligent mapping system allows you to set virtual boundaries and no-go zones, allowing you to customize the cleaning areas according to your needs.

Additionally, the vacuum offers multiple cleaning modes, including spot cleaning and edge cleaning, to tackle specific areas or concentrate on hard-to-reach corners.

With its user-friendly interface and intuitive controls, the Dreametech D10 Plus is designed to provide a seamless user experience. The vacuum can be controlled remotely through a smartphone app, allowing you to start or stop cleaning sessions, schedule cleanings, and monitor the cleaning progress from anywhere.

Its sleek and compact design ensures easy manoeuvrability and storage when not in use.