Key Takeaways Parties should have a wide range of classes to cover all bases in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Always carry a camping kit to survive the dangerous nighttime in the game.

Experiment with crafting materials to create healing items and switch between Vocations freely.

If you've never played an RPG like Dragon's Dogma 2, which is anyone who hasn't played the original, then there are going to be a lot of mechanics and systems that will take a while to grasp. The game has plenty of tutorials, but the most important lessons it has to teach it expects you to learn the hard way. While that is exciting for some players, to others it may end up pushing you away before understanding what makes the game so special.

Experimentation is a big part of the fun in Dragon's Dogma 2, but there are a few things that feel far too punishing. This is a massive game, and jam-packed with things to do and see that I wouldn't want anyone to miss because the game was a little too obtuse. Whether you're struggling to get to grips with this unique game, or want to make sure you start off on the right foot before jumping in, here are the most essential tips and tricks for Dragon's Dogma 2 to have as smooth an adventure as possible.

1 Compose your party

Organize your pawns

Dragon's Dogma

Just like a Dungeons and Dragons party, you want to make sure you're covering as many bases as possible when playing Dragon's Dogma 2. Vocations, this game's term for classes, each offers a different skillset with distinct advantages and disadvantages. You are limited to yourself, your main pawn, and two others to fill out a full team, so diversity is key.

The best strategy is to include at least one Mage and one ranged Vocation, such as an Archer or Sorcerer, along with two melee units like Fighters, Warriors, or Thiefs. This should make sure no enemy is out of range and you can exploit most weaknesses without one enemy type countering your entire team. The Mage giving you free heals is especially important to free up your inventory and keep you and your Pawns in fighting shape.

2 Always bring a camping kit

Don't stay out after dark

Dragon's Dogma Dragon's Dogma 2

Nighttime in Dragon's Dogma 2 isn't like other games. You won't just get a slightly dimmer world and the normal goblins replaced by functionally identical skeletons, but a landscape you can hardly see beyond your character's nose and nightmarish monsters waiting in the shadows to rip you limb from limb. Despite your best efforts, sooner or later you will find yourself far from town as the sun begins to set.

When this happens, finding a campsite and settling down for the night is your best chance at survival. Yes, you still run a small risk of being attacked in your sleep, but that's better than the guarantee of getting jumped wandering through the dark. If you are ever exploring out of town, make sure you or your Pawn is packing a camping kit just in case.

3 Mix your materials

Get crafty

Dragon's Dogma

I don't have to tell you how many materials there are to gather around the world since your Pawns won't shut up about it. Everywhere you look is some fruit, grass, or plant to harvest which you should always take the time to do. Using these ingredients to create all sorts of healing and buffing items will save you tons of gold, if not your life.

Crafting is mercifully simple. All you need to do is access your inventory, hit Square on an ingredient, and you will be shown a list of other items you're holding that it can combine with to make something else. If you've never combined two items, you won't know what it makes until you try it once, so test everything out to see what you can make.

4 Change your Vocation

Time for a new job

Dragon's Dogma

You will begin the game with only four Vocations to pick from, but can quickly unlock more up to the full list of ten by the end of the game. Unlike other RPGs where you are either meant or forced to pick one class for the entire time, you are encouraged to experiment and switch between Vocations as often as you want in Dragon's Dogma 2.

You are free to change Vocations at any major town. Unlocking a new one costs a tiny amount of DCP, which is the XP you spend on unlocking new skills and augments for Vocations. Aside from just being fun to change up how you play, any augments you unlock for one Vocation can be equipped on another so you can combine all the best buffs.

5 Go off the beaten path

Follow your curiosity

Dragon's Dogma

A massive amount of time will be spent on the roads and wilds between locations and objectives. Sure, you could B-line it straight to where you "need" to go, but that would mean missing out on some of the game's most interesting and fun moments. This is a world that is arguably more fun to explore than just completing your objectives as efficiently as possible.

On your way, don't be afraid to detour to investigate a strange tower, dive into a secret cave, or help a random NPC fight off a massive troll. Your Pawns will also suggest plenty of detours you can take based on their travels in other player's games, so let them guide the way to find extra secrets and treasures.

6 Beware the Dragonsplague

Check their eyes

Dragon's Dogma 2

The Dragonsplague is a mechanic that is so brutal it could very well ruin your entire save file. It is a sickness of sorts that is exclusive to Pawns, but comes with dire repercussions if you don't recognize it. If a Pawn encounters a dragon or drake, or another Pawn who already has Dragonsplague, they have a chance of contracting it.

Signs of Dragonsplague include ignoring your commands and glowing red eyes. If you notice this DO NOT REST AT AN INN. Doing so will trigger a cutscene where that Pawn transforms into a smoky dragon. When you wake up most, if not all, of the NPCs in that town will be slaughtered. To avoid this, take the infected Pawn and hurl them into the nearest body of water to drown before you rest. It's for their own good.