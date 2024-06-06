Key Takeaways Dragon Age: Dreadwolf renamed Dragon Age: The Veilguard, focusing on the heroes rather than the villain

15 minutes of gameplay reveal coming June 11 on the official Dragon Age YouTube channel

Game will feature seven unique companion characters, and a standalone story in familiar universe.

The latest entry in BioWare's fantasy RPG series just got a name change. Originally announced as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the fourth installment in the franchise will now be called Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

BioWare announced via a blog post that not only will players be treated to the first official gameplay reveal for the new Dragon Age, but it would be rebranded to Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The reasoning behind the name change is to shift the focus from the Dreadwolf - the villain of the game - to the heroes who will presumably be the "Veilguards." The Veil has always been a major component and plot device in the series. It acts as a barrier between the physical world and a realm known as the Fade, perhaps implying the plot will revolve around some threat to destroy this divider between the worlds.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay to be shown next week

While the new name is exciting, most fans will be more eager to see the game in action after all this time. 15 minutes of gameplay will be shown at 8 a.m on June 11 on the official Dragon Age YouTube channel. This will apparently focus on the opening minutes of the game to reintroduce us to the world of Thedas.

Other details revealed with this announcement include Dragon Age: The Veilguard featuring seven companion characters. "Each of the seven unique characters that make up your companions will have deep and compelling storylines where the decisions you make will impact your relationships with them – as well as their lives. You’ll unite this team of unforgettable heroes as you take on a terrifying new threat unleashed on the world."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be a standalone story just like each prior game, but set in the same universe as previous games. Your protagonist and companions will all be new, but locations and other characters from prior games will be present. So while you can fully enjoy the main story of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, players who have gone through prior games will be able to pick up on some extra context and details.

BioWare has had a rough track record in terms of releases ever since Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2014. Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem both failed to meet critical or commercial targets, and even Dragon Age: The Veilguard has seen a protracted development. It was originally reported to incorporate many live-service elements, however supposedly got delayed to strip those out and make a more faithful single-play RPG in the style of the original games.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard does not have a release date yet, but is rumored to come as early as this year.