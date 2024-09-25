Key Takeaways In The Veilguard, factions play a crucial role in shaping your character's backstory and special traits.

You must choose wisely between six factions, each offering unique skills and associations with specific companions.

Despite interacting with all factions in the game, you can only align with one, impacting your character's journey deeply.

The one true constant between Dragon Age games is the world. Gameplay mechanics, companions, and even your main character all change to some extent between games , but the world of Thedas is always consistent. BioWare built this fantasy world from scratch with Origins and has been building on its lore, politics, and conflicts across three, and soon to be four, games. By the time The Veilguard comes out, anyone who has been with the series since the start will have a huge investment in jumping back into this world to see the fate of its people.

Aside from the fantastical races in the game, factions are the most interesting groups you will interact with. Each game has had several of these factions that represent different ideals that you could align with or condemn, and they will play an even bigger role in The Veilguard. These groups aren't just moral tests or ignorable side content but will be core to who your character is. So, let's explore all the factions in The Veilguard and how they can impact your game.

We will be spoiling all the known factions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Every faction in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

You must choose a side, but each one does come with some perks

Your faction choice will determine which special traits your character has.

One of the first things you will do in The Veilguard is create your character, Rook. This includes all the basic character customization, as well as choosing your class, but you will also need to commit to one of the game's six factions. The faction you decide will dictate what Rook's life was like leading up to the events of the game -- all the way up to meeting Varric. Beyond your backstory, your faction choice will determine which special traits your character has, plus what type of clothing you wear during some cutscenes.

While you can only select one faction as your background, all the others will appear in the game. You will be able to do things to earn reputation with them, but you cannot get the traits of any other faction. Here are all six faction choices, what traits you get, and which companion is associated with them:

The Antivan Crows faction

BioWare

This faction has existed since Origins and is a group of elite assassins, spies, and thieves. Your companion, Lucanis Dellamorte, will be part of this group.

Their traits include:

Under their Wing: Gain reputation with the Antivan Crows more quickly. Open Contract: Deal increased damage vs. Antaam. Hidden Pouch: Holds an extra potion.

The Grey Warden faction

BioWare

The Grey Wardens are no doubt the most well-known and important faction in the main Dragon Age series. It's an order of warriors dedicated to defeating the darkspawn. Darvin will be your Grey Warden companion.

Their traits include:

Bonded in Blood: Gain reputation with the Grey Wardens more quickly. Blight Killer: Deal increased damage vs. darkspawn. Vigilant Training: Base defense and health are slightly increased.

The Lords of Fortune faction

BioWare

A new faction, the Lords of Fortune are a guild of highly skilled treasure hunters, with Taash being their representative in your party.

Their traits include:

Together in Glory: Gain reputation with the Lords of Fortune more quickly. Healthy Competition: Deal increased damage vs. mercenaries. Relentless: Perform takedowns on enemies with slightly less effort.

The Mourn Watch faction

BioWare

Another new faction to consider is the Mourn Watch. This group are keepers of the Grand Necropolis and deals with everything related to necromancy. Emmrich Volkarin hails from the Mourn Watch.

Their traits include:

Recognized Name: Gain reputation with the Mourn Watchers more quickly. Return to the Grave: Deal increased damage vs. Undead and Demons. Acute Afflictions: You can apply an additional affliction stack on targets.

The Shadow Dragons faction

BioWare

Introduced in a comic book called The Missing, this will be this faction's first appearance in a proper game. They are resistance fighters fighting against all forms of slavery. Neve Gallus is part of this faction.

Their traits include:

Light in the Dark: Gain reputation with the Shadow Dragons more quickly. Never to Rise: Deal increased damage vs. Venatori. Resourceful: Your class-specific resource regenerates slightly faster.

The Veil Jumpers faction

BioWare

Also from The Missing, the Veil Jumpers are an alliance that seeks to explore all the ancient Elven ruins in the Arlathan Forest. Bellara Lutare is one such Veil Jumper.

Their traits include: