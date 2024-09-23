Key Takeaways The Veilguard video game will feature a fully-featured photo mode for players to capture their hero and the world of Thedas.

BioWare aims to make The Veilguard's photo mode comparable to other games, offering free-cam support and various options for lighting, focus, and more.

Although the photo mode in The Veilguard is robust, it may lack certain options like changing character expressions or poses found in other games.

The introduction and widespread adoption of photo modes in games all occurred between the last Dragon Age game , Inquisition, and The Veilguard's release. That means we've never had an official way to take the perfect snapshots of our hero, companions, or the world of Thedas in all their glory. With The Veilguard coming right around the corner, BioWare has been steadily releasing new information about the game to drum up excitement, and the reveal of a fully featured photo mode might just be the thing fans are most eager to play with on October 31.

As great as The Veilguard having a photo mode at all is, we do have to first learn just how many options and features it will have. There's no industry standard for what a photo mode should have, and each game gives you different levels of control or access to it. However, this isn't BioWare's first time creating a photo mode, but the only other time was when it remastered its Mass Effect trilogy in The Legendary Edition. So, should you be expecting a barebones system, or will you be able to show off your photography skills with a full suite of options? Let's head into the darkroom and see what kind of photo mode The Veilguard has developed.

We haven't gotten our hands on The Veilguard ourselves so the depth of these options could be greater than we think.

How photo mode will work in The Veilguard

Everything you can tweak and change to get the perfect shot

The free-cam support will be what most people would want to see, but the other options are fairly standard.

For a first attempt, BioWare is aiming to make the photo mode in Dragon Age: The Veilguard on par with, or perhaps superior, to any other game's implementation of the feature. According to IGN, BioWare learned a great deal about how to create a photo mode while making one for Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition in 2021. In fact, the producer of that game was the same person who got the feature working in The Veilguard. The team wanted players to be able to tweak and tailor any shot they wanted as easily as possible. Here are all the functions you can use to get that epic shot to share on social media:

Free-cam support , with options to change the tilt, depth of field, focal length, and lens distortion.

, with options to change the tilt, depth of field, focal length, and lens distortion. Auto focus.

Lighting options.

Vignette mode.

Bloom, saturation, brightness, and contrast options.

Ability to hide any character or enemy in the frame.

Photo mode sounds promising but don't get over-hyped

Some features are still missing

These are a great suite of options, but nothing surprising. They will all let you set up and take great shots of the action. but aren't especially handy for creating your own moments like some other games. For example, there are no options for changing a character's facial expression or pose, for example, which many other games offer.

The Veilguard's photo mode will be a great way for fans to share amazing views and epic moments far more easily, and we're glad that it is included. Just don't expect it to match the level of options some other games do, such as Ghost of Tsushima.