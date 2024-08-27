Key Takeaways Despite seeing countless watermarked TikToks online, you can actually download TikToks without watermarks easily.

To download your own TikTok without a watermark, go to the TikTok website and follow a few simple steps.

For downloading other TikToks without watermarks, you can use the third-party website SnapTik by simply pasting the TikTok link.

Without a doubt, you’ve seen a TikTok reposted on Instagram Reels , YouTube Shorts, or really any other different social media site. All of these TikToks that you see outside of TikTok usually have one element in common — the TikTok watermark. The slowly migrating TikTok logo attached to the original poster’s username is hard to avoid anymore. TikToks make the rounds, and seeing one outside of TikTok means you’re going to see the watermark. No matter how badly you may want to save a video without a watermark to your phone, you just can’t.

Or can you? Contrary to what you may believe from the amount of watermarked TikToks floating around on the web, you can download a TikTok minus the watermark. Further still, it’s actually extremely easy to do so.

How to download any TikTok without the watermark

For posting your own TikToks elsewhere

Close

If you’re looking to download your own TikToks, whether it be for the purpose of re-editing or reposting elsewhere, you can actually do so directly from TikTok. The whole process only requires a quick trip to TikTok’s website and a couple of clicks.

Go to the TikTok website. Click on your profile picture. Click on Creator Tools. Click on View Analytics. In the menu on the left side of the screen, click Posts. Find the TikTok you’d like to download, and click on its thumbnail. Right-click your video, and select Save Video As.

Now you’ll have your TikTok saved to your device, and it won’t have a watermark attached.

Related 7 note-taking apps I use to stay organized If your mind runs at a mile a minute like mine, you probably have a million lists lying around. These are the apps I use instead to stay organized.

How to download any TikTok without the watermark

Third-party resources

Off the bat, there is no way to actually download a TikTok that isn’t yours from the app without the watermark. But, there is a way to do so from outside the app. Utilizing the website SnapTik, you can download any TikTok without the watermark. All you need is the link.

Copy the URL of the TikTok you’d like to download. Go to SnapTik’s website. Paste the URL in the box that says Paste TikTok link here. Click download. On the next page, verify that SnapTik has pulled the correct video, and click the blue download button.

Sharing content that isn't yours without credit to the original creator is against TikTok and other social media platforms' Terms of Service and can get you suspended.

Using SnapTik, any TikTok you want to download can be downloaded without TikTok’s watermark attached. Just be sure that, if you intend to repost a video elsewhere that isn’t yours, that you do properly credit the original creator. Otherwise, you can use this tool to your heart’s content to download unblemished TikToks for your own personal use.