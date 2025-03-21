Summary DoorDash is partnering with Klarna to add a buy-now-pay-later option to its popular food delivery app.

The feature will be available in the coming months, allowing users to put food orders on interest-free payment plans or deferring the bill to a different date, such as payday.

Klarna is already available on Grubhub and as an option on Apple Pay.

Some nights, using a food delivery service app like DoorDash or UberEats is much easier than cooking dinner yourself. However, the cost of ordering in can add up quickly. To encourage users not to worry about the bill for that Saturday night Chipolte burrito splurge, DoorDash is introducing a new buy-now-pay-later option to address this moral dilemma.

DoorDash has partnered with Klarna , a financial services company, to offer payment plans on the app when ordering food, groceries, and more. Klarna will be available as a payment option during checkout, presenting customers with three choices: paying in full, making four interest-free equal payments, or deferring the payment to a later date, such as payday.

"Our partnership with DoorDash marks an important milestone in Klarna's expansion into everyday spending categories," said David Sykes, CCO of Klarna, in a press release. "By offering smarter, more flexible payment solutions for groceries, takeout, and retail essentials, we're making convenience even more accessible for millions of Americans."

Klarna is 'coming soon' to DoorDash

You can soon put your $10 Starbucks order on a payment plan

Pocket-lint / DoorDash

DoorDash says Klarna will be an available option on the app "in the coming months." With this move, DoorDash is clearly taking aim at its competitor Grubhub, who already offers Klarna as a payment option. Last year, Apple added Klarna as a buy-now-pay-later to Apple Pay.

Once this feature goes live, that means you can theoretically put your $10 Starbucks latte on a four-month interest-free payment plan, or your midnight order of 20 chicken nuggets from McDonald's. As expected, social media users quickly poked fun at the concept of financing fast food.