Key Takeaways Laptop cases maintain device condition.

Cases protect laptops from cosmetic damage.

Having a case will protect your computer's resale value besides just general customization.

While most of us would never even consider leaving the house without a case slapped onto our smartphones , the same can't be said when it comes to larger gadgets such as laptops. Indeed, laptops are one of the most used-and-abused categories of electronic devices out there, often enduring wear and tear comparable only to that of our handsets.

That's where a dedicated laptop case comes in -- while far from ubiquitous, these handy accessories play a key role in keeping laptops in pristine condition. With the release of Apple's brand-new M4-laden MacBook Pro notebooks, the need for some added protection is more pertinent than ever before.

Here are five reasons to consider picking up a case alongside your shiny new laptop, sooner rather than later.

5 A case will keep your MacBook in great condition for far longer

Knicks, dings, and scratches begone

Even if they aren't bumping around alongside keys and coins in the same way as our smartphones are, laptops are susceptible to external damage. Over the course of weeks, months, and even years, an accumulation of scratches and even cracks can accumulate, even though perfectly normal use.

Apple's new M4 MacBook Pro models feature a soft aluminum outer shell just asking to be nicked and dinged.

This is true of higher-end notebooks, including Apple's new M4 MacBook Pro models, which feature a soft aluminum outer shell just asking to be nicked and dinged. Slapping a case or cover on will prevent any and all such cosmetic damage from occurring.

4 Your MacBook's resale value will remain high

If you plan on selling your laptop in the future, investing in a case is a good idea

Modern laptops, particularly higher-end models such as MacBook Pros , are expensive investments. Many people opt to re-sell their notebooks in the future, in order to recoup costs and potentially put them towards a newer model.

If you're considering selling your MacBook in the years to come, and you want to earn as much money back as possible, then a laptop case is one of the most effective ways to maintain high resale value.

3 Cases provide near-unlimited potential for customization

Picking the right laptop case can be a way to express yourself

Laptop cases come in all shapes and sizes, and in a number of colors, textures, patterns, and materials. We all love self-expression, and there's no better way to make a statement than with a decked-out case. Unlike phone cases, which are small and relatively inconspicuous, laptop cases provide a much larger canvas, which raises the potential for customization greatly.

Unfortunately, most laptop manufacturers rarely provide fun colors to choose from.

Unfortunately, most laptop manufacturers rarely provide fun colors to choose from. Apple's new M4 MacBook Pro models, for example, come in your choice of drab black or equally dull silver. With dedicated cases, you can mix and match themes, and snap on whichever design suits your fancy in the moment.

2 You'll save room in your backpack

With a case on your MacBook, there's no need for a separate laptop sleeve

Laptop sleeves are a popular solution for keeping your notebook well-maintained. However, they can be bulky, and can take up precious room within your backpack. Snapping on a laptop case means you don't need to fiddle with a dedicated sleeve at all.

You'll almost certainly have the last laugh when your laptop looks as good on day 500 as it did on day 1.

For ultimate protection, consider both a laptop case and a sleeve in conjunction. Sure, some will dismiss this as overkill, but you'll almost certainly have the last laugh when your laptop looks as good on day 500 as it did on day 1.

1 Your stickers won't leave adhesive residue on the MacBooks metal casing

If you're a fan of stickers, then you might know the struggle at play

Many people love attaching stickers to their laptop lids -- it's a great way to make your notebook more personal, and adds a level of personality not seen otherwise. However, less fun is the clean-up needed when it's time to remove these stickers from the casing. The adhesive left behind is annoying to deal with, and often requires the use of rubbing alcohol.

Instead, consider purchasing a dedicated case and attaching stickers directly onto the case rather than the metal body of the laptop itself. That way, if you ever experience sticker-regret or simply want to switch out your pallet of stickers with another set, you'll be saving yourself the pain of peeling off the esky adhesive.

