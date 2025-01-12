Summary The Apple TV+ library lacks quality and quantity.

There are plenty of ways to access free months-long trials.

The monthly price is too high for what you get in return.

As streaming prices continue to rise, consumers are forced to make some tough decisions. It no longer seems viable to just subscribe to services with reckless abandon, scrolling through apps to find something you want to watch amid all the growing content libraries. With higher costs, and lots of advertisements to contend with, it's important to be mindful and intentional when it comes to where you put your money and what you're watching.

Of the many options available, Apple TV+ should be sacrificed. The service boasts one of the best interfaces available and has a content library filled with shows starring attractive movie stars, some intriguing documentaries, and some quality kids' programming, but cuts need to be made, and you shoudn't pay for Apple TV +. Here's why.

Your changes have been saved Apple TV+ Price $9.99 per month Free trial 7 day free trial and 3 months free if you buy an Apple device Simultaneous streams 6 # of profiles 6 Originals Yes Live TV: Limited (There are live sports and some add-on channels offer live TV) Library Apple TV+ Ads No Ad plans No Expand Subscribe to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ simply costs too much

Save your money for other services

Apple TV+ isn't prohibitively expensive, especially compared to other streaming services, but it's still pricey. You can subscribe for $10 per month or $100 for an entire year, and while that latter offer isn't terrible, it's all still pretty expensive for what you're getting, especially when you incorporate that cost into your entire monthly streaming or entertainment bill.

For many people, the streaming service's monthly bill is sneaky, steadily creeping up over time. When many people started subscribing, costs were low. Individually, it seems like services are relatively affordable, but when you put them together in totality, that price tag can become shocking, especially if you're subscribing to live TV offerings. It's the smaller add-ons that really start to inflate the cost, and Apple TV+ is one of those services that lurks around because of its relatively lower price.

Don't be fooled; it's too much money.

The content library is mediocre

Apple TV+ shows convey greatness but lack substance

While the price is high, you're also not getting the most value for it -- the Apple TV+ content library is supremely mediocre. Save for a few series (Severance, Silo, and other shows that begin with the letter 'S'), what's available is mostly fluffy and inconsequential. From Bad Monkey to Palm Springs and Hijack to Dark Matter, Apple TV+ boasts a lot of big-name stars in shows where they are essentially playing versions of their stereotypical characters. These shows are nice while giving the appearance of prestige, but don't be mistaken.

What's available is mostly fluffy and inconsequential.

There are some titles worth watching, but when you compare them to what other services offer, it's hard to argue that Apple TV+ has better shows overall. Both Netflix and Hulu/Disney+ have plenty of award-winning titles as well as entertaining blockbusters, along with lots of foreign titles and reality TV. Apple TV+ just isn't at the same level.

Apple TV+ free trials are everywhere

Don't pay when you don't have to

Another reason not to pay for Apple TV+ is that often you simply won't have to. Like most streaming services, Apple offers a free trial for new subscribers. That will get you seven days of access before having to pay. It's not a long time, but it's certainly enough time to get through one, or maybe two of the shows available.

However, consumers of Apple products know that you can get access to a much longer trial. The purchase of a new Apple device, such as an iPhone or iPad, gets you a free trial for three months. That 90-ish-day window, which can be activated anytime within three months of purchase, means you have time to set up the trial for maximum use. In three months, you can get through a lot of shows and maybe the one or two movies that are actually worth watching (hint: none of them star Tom Hanks).

Consider how often you might be buying an iPhone, iPad, or Mac; it's probably not every three months, but if you're investing in one every year, at least you're getting three free months every 12 months. It's not just Apple products either. I received a three-month free trial with the purchase of my new Samsung smart TV. There are a lot of free trials to be had with Apple TV+, so keep your eye out and try to take advantage of it when you can.

Consumers must be careful and considerate as just about every service is looking to regain money after years of sunk costs. Apps are raising prices, welcoming ads, and ending password sharing in order to profit off consumers. Be mindful, and save where you can. Sorry, Apple TV+.