Black Friday is officially upon us, and you can save big on so many devices right now. Whether it's smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles or more, there is bound to be a deal waiting out there for you. Perhaps it could be this sweet AirTag discount?

Right now on Amazon, you can get an Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $73. That's $26 off its regular price of $99.

If you just want one, the Apple AirTag is on sale individually on Amazon for $24, regularly $29. However, I'd recommend the four-pack as one is never enough in my experience, and it's essentially like getting one extra AirTag for free.

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) $73 $99 Save $26 This four-pack of Apple AirTags will ensure you never lose an important item again. With a one-tap set up, you'll be tracking your belongings on Apple's Find My app in no time. $73 at Amazon

Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 Never lose or leave behind an important item again with Apple's AirTag. Track your item precisely using Apple's Find My app. $24 at Amazon

Related 8 of the best AirTag accessories for attaching the tracker everywhere These AirTag accessories can help you keep your life in-track by making everything from your keys to your dog easier to find.

Never lose your wallet, keys or backpack again

I have four AirTags myself, and I can't imagine traveling without them. To set one up, tap it once, and it automatically links up to your closest Apple device for you to manage. You can name your AirTag after a specific item and track it precisely at any time using the Find My app.

I always keep an AirTag in my backpack and my luggage when traveling, so I can track it in the sudden event I lose one of them. You can also set notifications for AirTags, so if you leave an item it's attached to behind, it will alert your iPhone. If your AirTag is really lost, you can even have it play a sound so you can track it down more easily.

Each AirTag has a small CR2032 lithium-ion battery, which Apple says lasts about a year, and replacing it is relatively straightforward. Save some money and give yourself a bit more peace of mind this holiday traveling season with the Apple AirTag 4 Pack Black Friday deal on Amazon.