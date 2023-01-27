All of the attention right now is understandably on The Last of Us thanks to that rather awesome TV show, but what about the other game franchise that Naughty Dog has become so popular for? What about Uncharted?

The last time we saw Nathan Drake was in Uncharted 4 on the PlayStation 4, but anyone hoping that Naughty Dog will go back to the franchise should probably start to brace themselves. Because in a new interview, it's made pretty clear how unlikely that is.

Speaking in an interview with BuzzFeed, studio co-president Neil Druckmann didn't just give the impression that Naughty Dog wasn't interested in Uncharted. He basically said it.

"For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best-selling games," Druckmann said as part of a wider look at Naughty Dog and, of course, The Last of Us. "We're able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we're done. We're moving on."

It's that final sentence that should put the fear of god into all Uncharted fans from here on out.

We already knew that Nathan Drake's story had come to an end, barring anything new going down. But there was always the hope that the Uncharted franchise could live on and that Naughty Dog would be back at it sooner or later.

But as VG247 points out, all might not be lost. There were reports back in 2021 that a new game was in the works from Days Gone developer Sony Bend. That project had problems, however, with some of those at Sony Bend worried that Naughty Dog's overseeing of the game's development could mean they would eventually be assimilated by the company. There were some job moves and whatnot, but it isn't clear if the project is still being worked on or if things just wound down.