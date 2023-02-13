There's nothing to suggest Apple will refresh its range until the M3 chip is ready.

Apple is unlikely to announce a new 24-inch iMac model any time soon. A report suggests that it won't appear until 2023 at the earliest or might not even be announced until early 2024.

That's because Apple is expected to wait until the M3 chip is ready before it opts to replace the 2021 iMac and that won't appear until much later this year.

"I haven't seen anything to indicate there will be a new iMac until the M3 chip generation, which won't arrive until the tail end of this year at the earliest or next year," said Apple expert Mark Gurman as part of his latest Power On newsletter.

"So, if you want to stick with the iMac, you'll just have to sit tight."

The M3 silicon is allegedly being built on a new 3nm manufacturing process (as previously also unveiled by Gurman). The current M2 equivalent is built on a 5nm process, so the new version will likely be faster and more power efficient.

Apple's M2 chip arrived in October last year, so it's a safe bet to suggest a similar timescale for M3. However, the company has experienced some delays to other technologies in recent times, including the proposed 27-inch Mini LED display, so that could be pushed back a touch.

Also said to be coming with an M3 processor is the next MacBook Air, although Gurman hasn't suggested a similar wait for that model. Nor has he included news on a return for the 27-inch iMac, which is something he's touted before.

Pocket-lint was told by Apple in March 2022 that there were no future plans for a larger-screen iMac, with the last version released with the older design in 2020. It suggested that a combination of the Mac Studio and Studio Display was the natural replacement. Now it can be argued that you can get similar results from the latest M2 Mac Mini and display.

But, should there still be a significant market for the bigger all-in-one, we wouldn't be surprised to see it return to the roster. We shall keep you informed either way.