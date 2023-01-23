The HomePod proper might have just had a refresh, but don't expect the same thing for its smaller cousin says Mark Gurman

Apple might have refreshed its original HomePod but don't expect it to do the same for the HomePod mini any time soon. That's according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple surprised many by bringing the original, larger HomePod back from the dead years after discontinuing it. But those hoping for an updated version of the current HomePod mini look set to be disappointed. At least for now.

Writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Gurman says that he doesn't believe that Apple is actively working on refreshing the HomePod mini. His reasoning? "The latest HomePod doesn't include any major new functions that aren't already in the $99 mini, so there isn't an obvious reason to update the model."

The current HomePod mini was first announced in October 2020 and hasn't changed since, bar the addition of some new colours. While it's possible that Apple will choose to update the small speaker in the future, it seems most likely to happen when there is a new feature that it lacks. Right now, as Gurman points out, that isn't the case.

That doesn't mean that you'll have to wait to get new features, however. An upcoming software update, expected to arrive this weel, will add support for the humidity and temperature sensors that are already built into the HomePod mini. Those sensors have been there since day one but haven't yet been activated.

Once the new HomePod mini software update lands users will find the humidity and temperature values in the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

The bigger HomePod goes on sale in February and costs $299 / £299, slightly less than the original model sold for when it first went on sale. The HomePod did experience numerous discounts towards the end of its life however, bringing it down to around the same price that the updated second-generation model will sell for.