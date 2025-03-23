Summary Choose the right screen size for your needs to optimize workspace and portability.

Consider resolution and refresh rate based on intended use, from FHD for browsing to 4K for creators.

Select a portable monitor with compatible ports for your devices to ensure convenience and future-proofing.

Two displays are better than one for working efficiently and optimizing productivity. Portable monitors have become must-have accessories for on-the-go laptop users (including myself) because they double your screen size while being light and slim enough to fit in most laptop bags.

Choosing the perfect portable monitor can be challenging because there are so many models to choose from. Each has a different screen size, resolution, and port selection, so it's worth researching to find the one that best suits your needs. Alternatively, you can look at these six features to help you make the right buying decision.

1 Size

Find the right screen size for your requirements

Portable monitors range between 8.0 and 27 inches, so you'll need to find the size that suits you best. Smaller 8-inch, 10.1-inch, and 12.5-inch portable monitors are lightweight and affordable but less popular than larger alternatives because of their limited workspace. 13.3-inch models are a good starting point because they offer decent space for multiple open browser windows, and some include touchscreen functionality.

Mid-size portable monitors in the 14-inch,15.6-inch, and 16-inch ranges are generally the sweet spot for most users. They offer the best balance of price and usability, and their practical size is user-friendly because it mirrors most laptop displays. Large 17.3-inch and 18.5-inch monitors are excellent for gaming and entertainment and offer fantastic workspace. However, they are heavier, bulkier, and usually more costly than smaller models.

14-inch,15.6-inch, and 16-inch ranges are generally the sweet spot.

Extra-large portable monitors, ranging between 22 and 24 inches, are niche models with spacious displays for gaming and content creation. However, they are pricey, and their bulky design makes them difficult to carry.

2 Resolution and refresh rate

Picture quality and speed matter -- big time

Portable monitors mostly use in-plane switching (IPS) panels, which offer wide viewing angles and superb color accuracy. Some use OLED panels with vibrant colors and rich blacks. Both types have varying resolutions and refresh rates, which can impact their use. Most people will manage with standard IPS models featuring a Full HD 1080p display and 60Hz refresh rate. They offer the best price-to-performance ratio and do the job for most tasks like browsing, productivity, and watching content.

Designers and other content creators might benefit from 4K or QHD displays with a higher pixel count for a sharper and more detailed picture. However, these displays usually cost more and require additional bandwidth, affecting your laptop's battery life if you don't have a power source nearby. Portable gaming monitors with fast refresh rates above 120Hz and adaptive sync technology are best for players wanting smooth graphics when playing fast-paced titles.