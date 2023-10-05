Blink / Pocket-lint Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera $65 $130 Save $65 If you're looking for a fantastic deal ahead of this year's fall Prime Day, then this one for the Blink Video Doorbell and Mini camera pack is the right one. Prime members can get this combo for 50 per cent off for the next three days, so you have plenty of time to add it to your cart. $65 at Amazon

The Prime Big Deal Days is scheduled for October 10th and 11th this year, so we're days away from one of the biggest sale events of the year. As Prime Day draws closer, however, we're paying attention to new deals that pop up and this one for the Blink Video Doorbell and Mini Camera combination has definitely caught our attention. While this isn't the very best price we've seen for these two products, it's definitely super close to it - close enough to warrant our recommendation that you take advantage of the discount before the deal expires.

Why you should get the Blink Video Doorbell and Mini Camera

If you're in the market for a video doorbell and camera combo, the Blink Video Doorbell and Mini Camera set is an excellent choice. And if you're a Prime member, it's an even better deal right now, as it's currently being offered at half price.

First, the video quality for this doorbell is pretty great. With 1080 HD video during the day and infrared night vision for after-hours, you'll get crystal-clear views of anyone who comes to your door, no matter the time of day. And with motion detection, you'll receive alerts whenever someone approaches, giving you the peace of mind of knowing who is at your door at all times.

Another super useful feature of this set is the two-way audio. With a built-in speaker and microphone, you can communicate with whoever is at your door from wherever you are. Whether you're in the kitchen, on the couch, or even out of town, you can answer the door and have a conversation as if you're standing right there.

But what sets this system apart even further is the flexibility it offers. With the ability to connect the video doorbell to your existing in-home chime or use the Mini camera as an indoor chime, you can customize your setup to your liking. And with easy installation in just a few minutes, you can have it up and running in no time. Not to mention that these are both easy to integrate with Alexa.

In short, the Blink Video Doorbell and Mini Camera combo is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comprehensive home security system. And with its current Prime Day sale, it's an even better value.