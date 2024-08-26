Key Takeaways There are a lot of car models that support Apple CarPlay.

How you navigate to a destination as you drive has changed over the years. If you're talking to someone from the Baby Boomer generation, they'll be quick to tell you they used printed maps to get to and from destinations, which is not the easiest thing to do if you're driving by yourself. As technology got smarter, items like GPS devices made hands-free navigation easier. Of course, that started with what now seems like retro tech -- the original GPS unit -- which was mounted on a car dashboard or front windshield and consisted of a map on a small screen.

As cars became more technologically advanced and screens were put into the center console of a car, infotainment systems emerged. These are systems that show you not only what you can listen to on the radio, but also what you can stream, where you are going, and what might be nearby. The use of the infotainment system gave way to Apple CarPlay, Apple's safe way to utilize your car while driving.

If your car includes CarPlay, you can plug your iPhone into your car's infotainment system using a USB-C cord or Bluetooth connection to utilize a number of different apps via your car's screen. This gives you access to Apple Maps , Waze , Google Maps , and more GPS apps along with Spotify , Pandora, Netflix, iMessages, Phone, and others. Whether your car works with Apple CarPlay is strictly up to the car. Here is how to see if your car supports Apple CarPlay.

Apple CarPlay Apple CarPlay is a platform that makes driving safer for users, as it connects to a car's infotainment system and allows for easier control of commonly used apps in the car. It uses navigational apps, entertainment apps, and more and provides a place for them to function in the car. See at Apple

Does my car support Apple CarPlay?

You'll have to see

The easiest way to see if your car model works with Apple CarPlay is by checking your owner's manual. If for some reason you don't have access to your owner's manual, you can look up the make and model of your car on this helpful list provided by Apple. There are more than 800 models of vehicles that support CarPlay, so it's very possible that yours works with it.

The oldest model of car that supports Apple CarPlay is a 2014 Kia Soul.

Obviously, it tends to work with "newer" vehicles, such as ones from the past decade or so. The oldest model of car that supports Apple CarPlay is the 2014 Kia Soul. More and more manufacturers have included the technology into their infotainment systems. Manufacturers that allow for CarPlay include:

Abarth

Alfa Romeo

Acura

Aston Martin

Audi

BMW

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Datsun

Dodge

Ferrari

Fiat

Honda

Hyundai

Infiniti

Jaguar

Jeep

Lexus

Maserati

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Porsche

Polestar

Subaru

Toyota

Volvo

It doesn't matter if the car is electric, hybrid, or gas, but most newer cars are likely to have CarPlay.

Also note that Rivian and Tesla are absent from the list. That's because these electric car companies have their own software and infotainment systems and want you to utilize them when driving. They aren't expected to be compatible with Apple CarPlay any time soon.

What does Apple CarPlay offer?

There's a suite of Apple-based apps that make navigation and communication easier and safer

Apple CarPlay is more like a platform that gives your apps the ability to work through the car's infotainment system. Similar to Android Auto , it is ideal for using navigational, music, and other entertainment apps more seamlessly while you're driving. As long as your car has CarPlay abilities, any time you connect your iPhone to your car through a USB-C cord, your car's system should automatically recognize it and, after allowing the car the ability to use your iPhone, it will bring up Apple CarPlay. Some cars also support wireless CarPlay, allowing you to connect via Bluetooth.

From there, you can access an extensive app suite. The obvious ones are all Apple based: Apple Music, Apple Maps, your phone or iMessages apps, and more. These give users the luxury of not having to look down at your phone as you navigate directions or your road trip playlist. Additionally, ou can often respond to a text by dictating it through your car, as Apple's voice assistant Siri will relay your words through the car's microphone.

Certain cars also allow you to use entertainment apps like Netflix and Hulu to stream through the infotainment screen. Many of these will not work unless the car is parked, as manufacturers have put in fail safes to stop people from watching shows or movies and driving. The newest update for CarPlay will allow you to also control the radio and the temperature in the car through CarPlay, allowing you to stay focused on driving and not look down and fumble with the buttons in your car. It will all be laid out on your screens for newer cars.

