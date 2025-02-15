Summary High-end 2025 smart TVs are boasting a native refresh rate of 165Hz, raising the bar on an important spec.

A higher refresh rate can reduce motion blur and judder when watching fast-moving content.

A165Hz refresh rate might sound impressive, but it's only helpful to a certain demographic.

There are a lot of new trends for smart TVs in 2025. Artificial intelligence continues to be integrated into smart TVs in new, exciting, and sometimes concerning ways, while design continues to be emphasized as well, with TVs thinner and more attractive than ever. Image fidelity and quality are also at the forefront, too. The advent of an upgraded HDMI cable sits up there with continued interest in micro-LED screens and 8K resolution , too.

One of the big new frontiers for smart TVs this year is higher native refresh rates. Companies are boasting refresh rates of 165Hz -- up from 144Hz on select models, which was already high and maybe even superfluous. It's worth wondering, however, who this even higher refresh rate is for, and whether it actually matters.

What exactly is refresh rate?

This key spec behind motion blurring and the soap opera effect

Before getting into the differences in higher refresh rates, it's important to keep in mind what this metric actually means. Refresh rate is the measurement of how many times a screen refreshes per second, expressed in Hertz (Hz). In general, a higher refresh rate is superior to a lower one because it allows for a smoother image, especially if images on screen involve fast-moving objects. It reduces motion blur and judder, two components that can make the viewing experience of action movies or video games feel particularly disjointed.

A refresh rate of 60Hz is common in recent TVs, though most new smart TVs boast a 120Hz refresh rate, with some higher-end models offering 144Hz.

However, this year, that standard is being raised. LG's new lineup of evo OLED models will feature a native refresh rate of 165Hz (among many other improved specifications). Samsung and Hisense will look to have models at the same rate as well, and surely other competitors will follow suit at some point. It sounds exciting, but how big of a difference does that actually make? Well, it depends on what you're watching.

How refresh rate influences movies and TV

Consider the source of what you're watching

So, most new smart TVs will have a native refresh rate of 120H or 144Hz, with forthcoming top-tier models hitting that 165Hz mark. For watching content, it's important to consider the Frames Per Second (FPS) of what you're watching when determining which refresh rate is best. 60Hz and 120Hz are common refresh rates because most movies are shot at 24FPS, while most TV shows come in at 30 or 60FPS. The frames per second of both movies and shows fit in evenly to those two refresh rates, making what appears on TV smooth and coherent.

While a 144Hz refresh rate is compatible with most movies, it doesn't fit in evenly with TV shows.

While a 144Hz refresh rate is compatible with most movies, it doesn't fit in evenly with TV shows. To compensate, your TV either duplicates frames or inserts artificial ones based on its processing. The degree to which this is successful depends on the quality of the TV (new TVs will be just fine). A 165Hz refresh rate, however, doesn't align perfectly with the standard frame rates of TV shows or movies. But the high refresh rate isn't looking to appeal to content consumers. It's for gamers -- specific gamers.

How refresh rates influence gaming

The spec is important for serious competitors

The 165Hz refresh rate is billed almost exclusively to PC gamers. The slight increase from 144Hz is a big deal for competitive, online gamers, because every minor advantage can mean the difference between winning and losing in the virtual world. However small the increase, it has the chance to reduce motion blur and make for the smoothest possible gameplay.

However, the high refresh rate isn't necessary for console gamers. The top two latest-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X, only support a 120Hz refresh rate, so that extra at the top is completely superfluous. Now, future consoles will likely improve on that spec too, but that seems like some years away, so there is surely no rush to jump on a new TV.

Should you get a TV with 165Hz refresh rate?

You likely don't need one for quite a while

The short and most likely answer is no, you don't need to get a TV with 165Hz refresh rate, at least not anytime soon. You also shouldn't buy a smart TV just for this one feature. In 2025, TVs will showcase a range of advancements, and this high spec will be just one of many.

So, there might be a lot of things appealing about the new slate that compel you to buy a high-end 2025 smart TV that happens to have a 165Hz refresh rate; you just don't need to go out and seek that specific standard -- you probably won't need it.

FAQ

Q: What do some TV promote inflated refresh rates?

It's important to keep in mind that refresh rate is a hardware feature. This is where the 'native' part of the description comes in. However, just about every TV manufacturer uses software features to further enhance the refresh rate, albeit artificially. This is why you'll see significantly higher numbers alongside trademarked names that use the words 'motion' or 'flow.'

While these software modifications are helpful in making older content look better, it's important to focus on the native refresh rate when considering how action movies, live sporting events, and online games will look and feel.