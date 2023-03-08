Many phones and devices have the option now - but will it make your battery go further?

It's amazing to think back a decade and remember a time before dark mode - one where it felt like a revolutionary idea. Now, being able to swap your smartphone or tablet's display into a muted night-time version is very much normal.

While it's great for eye strain, you may have also heard that using dark mode can make your device's battery last a little longer - is there truth in that? Read on to find out all the details.

What is Dark Mode?

Although some devices call it by a different name, Dark Mode is the most common label for a setting that changes how your phone or tablet's software looks.

Instead of light-coloured backgrounds, it uses darker greys and blacks as the dominant colours instead, blending in better in low-light situations and saving your eyes from blinding brightness.

It'll also generally swap your text to be displayed in white for easier contrast and reading. While its impact on your eyes is obvious, it can sometimes also save your battery life a little, although that's more complicated.

Can Dark Mode save battery life?

We have to go into a little depth to answer this one - although the answer is broadly "yes".

Many phones on the market use either LCD or OLED displays in their hardware, and that puts them in two camps as far as Dark Mode is concerned.

Most more affordable LCD displays don't get a battery boost from the mode - this is because even if they're displaying an entire screen of pure black colour, they still need to light their pixels in order to do so.

This isn't a major issue most of the time, but it's why LCD panels don't typically have the richest blacks in the world, and it means that Dark Mode is purely aesthetic on the tech.

On an OLED display, though, things are different. OLED displays light each of their pixels individually, and that means that they can turn off pixels entirely to display deep blacks.

This is where Dark Mode comes in - having a lot of your screen display as black means a lot of pixels turned off entirely, and that brings with it a small power saving.

How much battery life can Dark Mode save?

So, if we've established that OLED displays can get battery boosts from Dark Mode, the next question is by what margin.

This comes down to your typical brightness - if you rock a maxed-out brightness level most of the time, you could get a big boost of up to around 40% better battery performance while using Dark Mode, if the apps in question use true blacks instead of greys.

If you use much lower brightness, given you're already reaping battery benefits from that, your returns will be much simpler since you're already being pretty efficient.