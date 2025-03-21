Summary Yes, an iPad can be a good e-reader, and there are some specific benefits to the platform.

iPads can easily tap multiple reading sources, for instance, and they're even preferable if you're into things like news, comics, and graphic novels.

E-ink readers tend to be lighter, cheaper, and easier on the eyes.

It's almost tough to remember now, but when Apple first announced the iPad in 2010, it bet a lot of cash on people wanting to use it as an e-reader . Apple Books (then the iBookstore) was unveiled at the same time, for which the company signed controversial publisher deals, ultimately paying out hundreds of millions of dollars to resolve an antri-trust case. A year later, it launched a dedicated Newsstand app for newspapers and magazines, something that would eventually transform into Apple News.

Apple's marketing focus has shifted away from reading, but Apple Books and Apple News are still around, and there are plenty of third-party apps if you want to turn to other storefronts. So should you consider getting an iPad if reading is your primary interest? Possibly, but that's going to depend on a variety of factors -- don't assume you should get a powerful, do-it-all tablet just because you can afford one.

The advantages of reading on an iPad

The app ecosystem

The greatest benefit of reading on an iPad is the app ecosystem. If you've bought something elsewhere through a seller like Amazon, Google, or Kobo, chances are you'll still be able to read it on your iPad. You can't shop for books directly in reading apps unless you use Apple Books -- blame App Store rules, including Apple's 30 percent revenue cut -- but the company still lets you access and download any collection as long as the appropriate app is installed. On my iPad Pro, for example, I use both the Amazon Kindle and Google Play Books apps.

That contrasts with many dedicated e-readers, such as the Kindle, which tend to be locked to a single storefront. There are ways of loading third-party books (and other documents) onto those devices, including borrowed library titles, but the process is usually more straightforward on an iPad unless you've got an Android-based reader with access to Google Play Store apps.

iPads also have access to reading sources most e-readers don't, or at least don't handle well, such as websites and dedicated news apps like BBC, Reuters, or The New York Times. An Apple News+ subscription could be appealing if you want to access to (some) major publications without paying the full amount they'd cost separately.

Flexibility

For some people, the do-it-all aspect is going to be very tempting. Once you're done with reading, you can check your email, watch a movie, play a game, or maybe even get some work done, depending on how your employer operates. It's potentially easier to justify a $349 iPad versus, say, a $160 Kindle Paperwhite that will only ever be good for reading.

There also tend to be more accessory options for iPads. You probably won't need anything more than a case if your focus is books, but iPads have access to keyboards, mice, external storage, and more. Bear in mind that if you get a keyboard case, it should be one that lets you easily remove your iPad -- the weight of a keyboard tends to make holding a tablet unbearable.

Large, bright, and colorful displays

Anything with color imagery will automatically look far better on an iPad (or another general-purpose tablet). Color e-ink displays are gradually improving and becoming more widespread, but still tend to look dim and washed out next to the LCDs on most iPads. 2024 iPad Pros look even better, thanks to the intense color and contrast ranges possible with OLED.

A minor point is that while many e-ink readers now have built-in front lights, the ones that don't are difficult or impossible to read in dark conditions. An iPad will work in any sort of lighting, even if you might sometimes find yourself squinting in the midday sun. More on that in a moment.

A few readers may appreciate the larger screen sizes available. An 11- or 13-inch iPad supports more onscreen text, or blowing up fonts dramatically to make them more legible. If your eyesight is failing, an iPad could be in order.