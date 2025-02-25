Summary Amazon recently made the controversial decision to remove the 'Download & Transfer via USB' option from its Kindle ereader lineup.

This development raises the important question of whether you actually own the books you purchase and download onto your Kindle tablet.

Digital ownership (or lack thereof) of media files raises important concerns and considerations for consumers to navigate through.

Amazon recently made headlines with its popular Kindle ereader line , but this time for all the wrong reasons. Seemingly out of nowhere, the company has opted to remove the useful 'Download & Transfer via USB' option across its entire digital book ecosystem.

For those not in the know, this aforementioned option allows you to plug your Kindle into a computer through USB, and then physically transfer backups of your ebook library onto a hard drive or other storage medium.

With the option officially sunset as of February 26, 2025, the only (officially sanctioned) way to transfer your Kindle ebook library going forward is wirelessly via Wi-Fi, using the 'Deliver or Remove from Device' functionality.

Amazon's decision to remove this previously available function has been met with criticism from both bookworms and consumer rights activists the world over. Many are even outright second-guessing their decision to spend their hard-earned cash within the Kindle ecosystem going forward.

With all this in mind, a very important and necessary question is being raised now more than ever: do you actually own the books you purchase on your Kindle ereader through Amazon's marketplace?

Do you actually own the books you buy on your Kindle?

Ownership in the digital age is a touchy subject

The long and short of it is that when you purchase and download a book from the Kindle Store, you aren't directly buying ownership of the digital book file in question. Rather, you're purchasing a license that allows you access to the written work -- a license which can technically be revoked at any moment in time.

If a book is ever delisted from the Kindle ecosystem, either due to copyright disputes or otherwise, then you're put in a tricky situation. The version of the book that you've paid for and downloaded onto your device is still accessible, but if you were to delete the file, it wouldn't be available for redownloading through Amazon's servers.

In other words, your ebook file is proprietary and only readable on official Kindle ereader hardware.

There's also the question of digital rights management , or DRM for short. When you download an ebook through the Kindle Store, the digital file itself is embedded with a special bit of software that keeps the file locked into the Amazon ecosystem.

In other words, your ebook file is proprietary and only readable on official Kindle ereader hardware, which is a sore point for many. DRM is usually justified by companies as a way to combat piracy, but it's clear that ecosystem lock-in is a major unspoken incentive as well.

What does this all mean?

DRM is the name of the game these days

As mentioned, the existing realities of the current Kindle ecosystem is one of DRM-laced book files, ecosystem lock-in, and the newfound inability to back up your books via USB.

This raises important questions when it comes to media file ownership in the digital age, and whether there's enough clarity in the consumer space overall. Many are unaware of the differences between owning a digital file and purchasing a license to access a given piece of media.

Concerns over media preservation also come into play, with Amazon and other tech giants able to remove access to books seemingly on a whim. Presently, the one saving grace for book lovers is open file formats like EPUB (of which Kindle devices support) , and access to literary works from sites like the Internet Archive, Project Gutenberg, and more.

If you're interested in doing so, you can wirelessly upload DRM-free EPUB book files onto your Kindle device, by heading over to Amazon's official Send to Kindle web portal. It's an imperfect solution, but for the time being, it's the best way to retain some semblance of control over your digital library ownership, as well as to safeguard your future ability to switch between hardware ecosystems.