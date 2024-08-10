Do you need spatial audio on headphones?

Key Takeaways Spatial audio adds depth to sound but is a luxury, not a necessity, especially for gym earbuds.

Different headphones support various spatial formats like Atmos, Apple Spatial Audio, and DTS Headphone:X.

Spatial audio might not work on older devices, and compatibility can vary depending on the headphones you use.

Headphones have come a long way in the past decade -- we're not only listening wirelessly most of the time, but more often than not on earbuds that cram an impossible amount of technology into a small space. There are buds with heart rate sensors, and it's rumored that future AirPods might even include infrared cameras.

At the moment, spatial audio is one of the more common buzzwords companies use when selling headphones. What is spatial audio, exactly? And is it actually a must-have feature on any new headphones you buy?

What is spatial audio?

More dimension

Effectively, spatial audio is a rebranding of surround sound -- but with good reason. Whereas earlier formats (like Dolby Surround) could only position sounds in a horizontal plane around you, modern ones add the vertical axis into the mix. Today's preeminent spatial format, Dolby Atmos, was first intended for cinemas and high-end home installations, so it even supports ceiling-mounted speakers -- if you've got the budget for them.

Different headphones are compatible with different formats, even if Atmos seems to be a lingua franca.

Given that headphones only offer two physical channels, any spatial effects on them have to be simulated, exploiting how the brain processes sound to fool you. A song or video you're listening to usually has to be specifically encoded for these effects to work as well, although software tricks can be used to "force" a stereo mix into a spatial one. Typically, it doesn't sound as good as the real thing.

Complicating matters is that formats have become fragmented. Beyond Atmos, some standards include Apple Spatial Audio, DTS Headphone:X, and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Different headphones are compatible with different formats, even if Atmos seems to be a lingua franca.

Does spatial audio cost extra?

Modern listening usually solves the cost issue

Not explicitly, but you're only likely to find it on headphones sold in the past few years, and some companies might reserve the feature for more expensive products.

You won't hear Apple Spatial Audio using EarPods, for example, no matter if you've got Apple Music streaming from an iPhone 15 Pro Max. EarPods lack the necessary decoding and processing hardware. Indeed, some older phones and tablets might not be able to handle spatial tech.

Do you need spatial audio on headphones?

An added bonus, if anything

Unless you're a professional audio or video producer, spatial audio is a luxury -- pure and simple. It can in theory give you an edge in some PC and console games, namely first-person shooters, but not enough of one that the experience is crippled without it. Likewise, while some songs are impressive in a spatial format, good music typically remains good if it's in stereo or mono. Services like Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited offer a limited selection of spatial audio tracks anyway.

You should ignore spatial audio entirely if you're shopping for gym earbuds.

The best reason for demanding spatial support is movies and TV. A quality set of Atmos headphones will deepen your immersion, even if you're watching something on an iPad during a long flight. At home, some people may even prefer headphones to a speaker system, since they can crank up the volume without disturbing anyone. It's also bound to be cheaper to buy a set of Sony headphones than a full 5.1- or 7.1-channel setup.

You should ignore spatial audio entirely if you're shopping for gym earbuds. The technology can be distracting in that context, or even rob some songs of their power if they were originally recorded in stereo. It's hard to get pumped for a sprint or deadlift when the drums or guitars sound weak.