Summary Ensure the TV's size, placement, and mount style suit your space and viewing needs.

Consider the costs and labor involved in finding the right mount and setting up the TV.

Be mindful of how your space will look afterwards; you might need to do something about the dangling cables.

Increasingly, TVs are designed to be mounted on the wall. From ultra-thin designs to virtually non-existent bezels, to ambient modes and art gallery access, and the many efforts to clean up cords, the newest smart TVs are built for the wall. They are no longer just cumbersome pieces of electronics that provide stunning entertainment; TVs themselves are attractive as well.

However, not every smart TV is like Samsung's The Frame (and its various copycats) or any of the other extra-slim models produced now. Not every TV should be mounted, and what's more, not everyone is in a position to mount their TV. For those who are unsure, here are some reasons why you might want to keep your TV where it is.

1 Your smart TV's size just isn't right

You need the right fit for the best view

One of the reasons that so many people mount their TVs is so that they can create a more theater-like experience at home. A sizable TV on the wall positioned at the right height, removed to an extent from furniture and other clutter, helps to create an immersive entertainment experience. This works well if you're watching a TV that's somewhere from 55-inches to 75-inches (or even 85-inches), but it starts to get a little more suspect when you're considering a smaller TV. Unless you're in a small studio or dorm, it's probably not wise to mount a smaller TV; a 42-inch model just won't have the desired effect.

Conversely, your TV might just be too big to mount; or at least too big to mount without worrying. If you've jumped on the super giant TV trend, it might not be practical, easy, or safe to mount a TV that's 100-inches in size or bigger. There is plenty to consider when buying a big TV, and where it's going to exist is definitely one of them. It might not be able to go on the wall.

2 You have concerns about money and labor

Effort is required to affix a TV safely

Another valid reason for shying away from mounting a TV comes down to the monetary and physical investment. Firstly, it involves buying the actual mount that fits the TV. If you're buying from the TV manufacturers, it can cost over $100; you'll likely to find a third-party mount from Amazon, but you'll want to make sure that it matches your unit. These will be cheaper, but they may not come with the same assistance, guidance, or assurance when buying directly from LG or Samsung.

Secondly, there is the question of the actual work. Especially if you're mounting a larger TV, you're going to need at least two people to put it in place, in addition to the measuring, drilling, and other work that goes into setting up the mount. And some are easier than others. If you've an older TV, there are some flexible mounts that are heavy but pretty easy to set up as they are one solid unit. Newer slim models, however, may require careful measurement of various pieces that fit together just right. Definitely measure twice before putting anything in place.

3 Be sure not to force the TV mount

Stay mindful of questionable places

Perhaps you're enamored with the idea of mounting your TV and transforming your space. While that is justified, it's important not to press the issue and end up putting the TV in a spot where it's not suitable, or worse, at risk. For example, there is this idea that putting a TV above a fireplace is something magical or beautiful, perhaps in part due to the prevalence of large TV stands with built-in fireplaces in them. If you are considering mounting a TV above a fireplace, consider it again. This is perhaps one of the worst places to put it as heat from the fireplace can irrevocably damage the unit.

Be mindful of your TV's features as well and how certain positions might limit the viewing experience. Notably, while some newer TVs boast anti-glare screens, if yours isn't one of them, be careful not to position the TV in a place where a lot of light is going to hit it. Similarly, consider how good your TV looks from wider viewing angles. You may not have a lot of options in terms of mounting locations; don't try to make it happen if it's going to impact how the TV looks.

4 Not all TV mounts are the same

Consider the style that suits your needs

There are a handful of different kinds of TV mounts available, but basically they are either fixed or unfixed. Fixed mounts are those that keep your TV in a static position once they are mounted, which means you need to set it up in an ideal spot for the best viewing experience. A lot of new, slim TVs are designed with fixed mounts in mind; once they are up, they stay in place.

Still, there are other mounts that allow you to tilt or swivel the unit to serve the audience. These mounts will be a bit bulkier, however, and while they offer convenience, they don't provide the same artistic look that the slim TV and slim mount combo do. You might not have a choice of mount, and again, you don't want to force the issue. If your space is better served by a mounted TV that can turn and tilt, then don't compromise if you can only use a fixed mount. Similarly, if you're looking for the space-saving benefits of a mounted TV, but your only option is a larger mount, you may not be getting what you're hoping for.

5 The TV mount just doesn't look good

Avoid creating an unappealing space

A TV doesn't necessarily need to look great on the wall; they don't all need to be the works of art that companies are promoting. But it should still look decent. Promotional pictures of high-end units mounted on a wall are going to look great, but sometimes when it's done at home it just doesn't feel right. Think about your space in a bigger picture: how does a TV on the wall complement other decor, furniture, and colors in your space?

One thing to keep in mind in regard to appearances is the cable situation. Dangling from your TV is going to be a handful of cords, and they may be coming from different directions (the TV's power port may be on one side, with HDMI ports on the other). Lots of TV manufacturers are working to fix this situation with better cable management, but it's something to think about. If you can't enlist Samsung's One Connect Cable or get on board with a wireless HDMI arrangement, then you'll have to figure out a way to address the cords.

Mounting a TV can enhance your viewing experience while saving space and creating a more aesthetically pleasing entertainment setup. However, there is a lot to consider before taking the leap. Keep in mind the costs involved as well as how the setup will look once complete. Your mounted TV should provide a quality viewing experience for everyone watching, and provide at least a bit of aesthetic appeal in the home.