Samsung set off a lifestyle TV arms race when it first introduced The Frame . A smart TV designed to look great on the wall and effectively display works of art, it spawned countless other unique and gimmicky TVs as well as several copycats. Years later, The Frame and its ilk are still popular, with Samsung releasing an updated version this year and TCL looking to do the same.

For all the excitement though, I just don't think it's worth it for most consumers. Here's why you should avoid investing in The Frame and its similar models.

The Frame is an expensive smart TV

Value is a concern for the investment

To start, The Frame comes with a high price tag because of the technology required to display art as well as branding. I imagine more of the price has to do with the latter. It's a well-known TV that comes with a certain air of sophistication or trendiness that some consumers may want to show off, and Samsung knows this. You're also required to pay for a subscription to the Samsung Art Store in order to gain access to its impressive library of paintings. While it comes to $8 per month, that number can start to get pretty large when you consider any other entertainment service you're paying for.

The money can be spent on a better TV. As of this writing, you can buy a 65-inch model directly from Samsung for $1,300, on sale from its $2,000 retail price. On Amazon, you can get the same-sized OLED TV by Samsung for $1,400. The price increases dramatically as you look at bigger sizes as well. There is better value to be had elsewhere.

Other TVs have similar designs

Find a smart TV with the same style