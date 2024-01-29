Key Takeaways Apple AirTags do not need to be charged; they run on standard CR2032 batteries that can last up to a year.

AirTag's batteries can be easily replaced and are inexpensive to do so.

You can check the battery percentage of your AirTag using the Find My app on your iPhone.

While there are plenty of Bluetooth trackers on the market, Apple AirTags have quickly become one of the best options. Apple created an easy-to-use system with its AirTags that makes them worth getting.

Despite how easy AirTags are to use, you may have some lingering questions about using them. Perhaps the most significant set of questions pertains to the device's battery. Most Apple devices need to be plugged in and charged frequently, but do AirTags? We have answers to all your questions about AirTag batteries right here.

When you take home your brand-new AirTag tracker for the first time, you might find yourself scanning for a charging port. Or maybe they charge like an Apple Watch with a magnetic charger that snaps into place?

While looking for these things is logical, AirTags don't need to be charged at all. There's no plug, magnetic snap, or any other charger. Even if you want to charge them, it's just not an option.

What powers an Apple AirTag?

AirTags run on standard CR2032 batteries, which are available just about anywhere. They're not expensive either, especially compared to the cost of buying new AirTags. These are the same types of batteries you'd typically find in watches, calculators, and other small electronic devices.

How often do AirTag batteries need to be replaced?

How long your AirTags will last depends on how often you're actively using them to find whatever you're tracking with them. On average, you should get about one year of life from the battery before replacing it. If you buy the pack above, you're looking at just over $2 per battery, which means it won't cost much to keep your AirTag up and running for the long haul.

How to see how much battery your AirTag has left

AirTags don't have a screen or anything else to help you check their battery. Instead, you'll need to use your iPhone to check their battery percentage. It's easy enough to check their battery life, though:

Launch the Find My app on your iPhone by tapping its icon. Tap Items at the bottom of the screen. Tap the AirTag you want to check from the list. Look at the battery icon underneath the AirTag's name to see the remaining percentage.

You don't need to check your AirTag's battery constantly. The Find My app will alert you when the battery is low, so you can change it without ever losing the tracking functionality. Still, it's nice to know how to check if you're curious about how they're doing at any given time.

How to change an AirTag battery

While most Apple devices are locked down, the company has made changing the battery for AirTags extremely easy. Here's how to do it: