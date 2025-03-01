Summary
- The flagship mobile gimbal from DJI proves a quality upgrade from the Mobile 6 series.
- The Multifunctional Module enhances tracking and adds lighting features for creators.
- A lightweight and portable design includes a built-in extension rod and tripod.
There's plenty of TLC that goes into creating quality photos and videos shot on a phone, and that includes having the right tools. DJI , a popular Chinese tech company that specializes in smartphone accessories designed for shooting footage and editing content, recently released the latest gimbal for those dedicated creators. The Osmo Mobile 7 Series, now available, features a slew of exciting updates to its popular gimbal.
The latest series includes two versions: the more comprehensive 7P and the lighter, budget-friendly 7. I tested out the Osmo Mobile 7P over the last couple of weeks to see how it compared to the Osmo Mobile 6 , all while navigating some new features and shooting options. I sought to test it from the perspective of dedicated content creators, and to see whether or not more casual catalogers might enjoy what it offers for the price.
Here's what you should know about the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P gimbal.
DJI Osmo Mobile 7P
DJI's latest gimbal is lightweight and sturdy, featuring enhanced object tracking and an integrated app that allows for easy filming and editing.
- Brand
- DJI
- Selfie Stick
- Yes
- Class
- Series 7
- Smooth Motion
- Yes
- Camera Control
- Yes
- Weight
- 368g
- Operating Time
- 10 hours
- Excellent tracking
- Reasonable price
- Lightweight and portable
- Steep learning curve for new users
Price, availability and specs
The DJI Osmo Mobile 7P retails for $149. It's available directly from DJI, as well as Amazon and Best Buy. The Osmo 7P features a small, built-in tripod in lieu of the attachable tripod used in the 6 series. The Osmo Mobile 7 is also available at a lower price of $99, but it notably doesn't come with the Multifunctional Module, an attachable device that offers better tracking and lighting options.
The gimbal also comes with a USB cable for charging the device and a pouch for storage and transport.
What I liked about the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P
The module is a big upgrade
The biggest feature of the latest gimbal is its much-improved tracking. The advanced tech is designed to keep tabs on a subject as it moves, even when in a crowded, busy area. I found the tracking superb as I moved around my space, whether I was close to the camera or farther away. You can also opt to monitor multiple subjects, quickly changing from one to another with a tap of the screen. This feature worked particularly well -- it kept tabs on one object with a green square while keeping others noted in a gray square.
This is in part achieved with the Multifunctional Module, a small, compact attachment that connects to the side of the unit (this is also the major feature that separates the 7P from the 7). The Multifunctional Module, a cumbersome if not apt name to be sure, features a small camera and a light. You can manually adjust the color temperature and brightness; you can position it to face you or turn it outward if you're lighting a subject. You can also direct the gimbal via hand gestures to tell it to start or stop tracking, frame a subject, or take a photo.
Its lightweight design and myriad features make this gimbal an impressive and maybe even essential companion for any kind of filming and editing.
Another impressive upgrade is the tripod. With the 6 Series, users had to manually add a rather bulky tripod to the bottom of the gimbal. The latest iteration, however, features a smaller, built-in tripod that's revealed -- and stored -- quite easily. The bottom of the unit still allows for it to be screwed atop a larger tripod should you need it. The Series 7 is all the better with this more compact, convenient and equally sturdy design. Like the Series 6, it also features a built-in extension rod for some added height.
I enjoyed its lightweight design because of how portable it makes it. I also appreciated the continued focus on creating quality and helpful content within the integrated app, where most people will do a lot of their shooting and work. There are plenty of templates to allow for quick and easy shot compilations, plus lots of tutorials to help you learn everything about the gimbal.
