Key Takeaways DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro offers substantial updates, including better battery life, audio recording, and photo quality.

The camera excels in video quality, stabilization, and build quality, but tops out at 4K video resolution.

There are plenty of quality, color, and recording mode options to customize how you use the camera.

For quite some time, GoPro has ruled the high-end action camera world. While plenty of other companies have tried to dethrone the action camera giant, and some have come close, none have quite hit the nail on the head. DJI, the company best known for its drones, is having a go again with a new pro-level model of its own action camera.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro brings substantial updates over the Osmo Action 4. Those include what DJI says is a brand-new 1/1.3-inch sensor with 2.4μm pixel size for improved dynamic range (13.5 stops) and low-light performance, a subject tracking mode, 50% battery life than the Osmo Action 4, and better audio recording. The new sensor also allows for double the photo quality, moving from 3,648 x 2,736 pixels to 7,296 x 5,472 pixels.

Additionally, DJI took its action camera to the next level for water sports with two extra meters of waterproofing (now 20 meters) and included a built-in pressure gauge to record and display water depth, altitude, and other data in real-time. I've been using the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for a few weeks, but unfortunately, my schedule has kept me from any highly adventurous outings. However, I've been thoroughly impressed by the camera on my bike rides, hikes, and during daily life.

Recommended DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is an upgraded action cam with a 40-megapixel sensor. Brand DJI Sensor Size 1/1.3" Video Resolution 4K up to 120 fps Photo Resolution 40 megapixels Battery Up to 4 hours Size 70.5×44.2×32.8 mm (L×W×H) Weight 146 g Water Resistance 20m Lens 155° f/2.8 Pros Excellent battery life

Plenty of recording modes and color settings

Impressive stabilization

Magnetic quick-release mounts

Great photo quality with raw shooting abilities

Seamless compatibility with DJI Mic 2 Cons Video quality tops out at 4K Expand $350 at DJI $350 at B&H Photo $350 at Amazon

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is available for purchase for $349 for the standard combo, which includes the Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, one battery, and a curved adhesive base. There are also plenty of other combos to choose from with different accessories, including an Adventure Combo with two additional batteries, Multifunctional Battery Case 2, and 1.5 meter extension rod for $449. Or, choose a combo based on the activities you participate in, such as motorcycling or mountain biking, hiking, diving, road cycling, surfing, and more. At $547, the Vlog Combo is the most expensive, but it includes everything you get in the Standard Combo, plus a DJI Mic 2 Transmitter and Multifunctional Charging Handle.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Brand DJI Sensor Size 1/1.3" Video Resolution 4K up to 120 fps Photo Resolution 40 megapixels Battery Up to 4 hours Size 70.5×44.2×32.8 mm (L×W×H) Weight 146 g Water Resistance 20m Lens 155° f/2.8 Expand

What I liked about the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro

Easy yet impressive performance

Quite frankly, there's a lot to like about the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, and I could easily see this replacing the GoPro as my go-to action camera. First and foremost, though, the camera is very easy to use. The touchscreen is responsive with intuitive controls. Plus, the front OLED is also a touchscreen and provides settings access, making it easier to change settings if you're recording yourself.

There are preset modes for all the most common use cases, which adjust the type of recording, field of view, quality, and level of stabilization. Of course, you have the option to fully adjust (and save) settings that better suit your needs. There are also manual controls should you really want to get into the nitty gritty of your camera settings, making the Pro name fitting for the camera. Among those Pro controls are 8-bit, 10-bit, D-Log M and HLG color profiles, giving you more control over the look of your footage and how much time you want to spend editing.

Close

One of the newly added recording modes is the Subject Tracking mode. In it, the camera will automatically detect the subject and then crop the footage to a social media-ready 16:9 ratio. I found it to work extremely well with people, even in low-light conditions. It never did register my black cat, though, and was hit-and-miss with my black dog. But, for those recording vlogs for social media, it will make the process of getting content posted much faster and easier.

There's a lot to like about the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, and I could easily see this replacing the GoPro as my go-to action camera.

The Osmo Action 5 Pro video footage is excellent, even with the default color settings. The footage looks sharp (but not overly so) in daylight and well-lit conditions with pleasingly saturated colors. It doesn't look overly saturated or processed, which has been the case with some action cameras I've reviewed. The camera also performs quite well in low-light conditions, which is typically a weak spot for action cameras. It won't equal the quality of a larger camera, but is quite a bit better than the GoPro Hero 12 (we haven't tested the 13, yet).

The RockSteady electronic stabilization was more than enough for most situations, resulting in beautifully smooth footage. Should you be recording more jarring activities, the RockSteady+ mode offers even more stabilization, though with a crop. Plus, the HorizonBalancing mode does a good job of keeping shots level in most situations, albeit with an even greater crop.