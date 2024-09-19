Key Takeaways DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro improves low-light video quality, and ignores resolution for consistent footage in varying lighting.

An improved dynamic range of 13.5 stops focuses on details in both the darkest and lightest scenes.

Innovative AI software in Osmo Action 5 Pro centers action without a gimbal, maintaining waterproof, durable design.

DJI’s action camera is going Pro -- and the newly launched DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is about recording quality footage in the toughest lighting conditions. Announced on Thursday, Sept. 19, the Osmo Action 5 Pro uses a redesigned 40-megapixel, 4K sensor to help the camera capture more detail in the lightest and darkest areas of the scene. The update also nearly doubles the battery life of its predecessor, while using AI to enhance low-light video and even keep the action in the center of the frame without a gimbal .

Coming on the heels of the newly announced GoPro Hero 13 Black, the Osmo Action 5 Pro keeps the video resolution at 4K but enhances the light-gathering range of and the megapixel count for still images on the upgraded camera.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro offers 13.5 stops of dynamic range

But what does that even mean?

DJI redesigned the sensor on the Osmo Action 5 Pro. Despite it being the same 1/1.3" size as the one found in the Action 4, it can now capture 40-megapixel stills. Video remains at 4K, however. The upgraded resolution is a significant jump from the Action 4's 10-megapixel sensor. But, interestingly enough, DJI didn't parade the upgraded resolution in the announcement. Instead, the company is raving about the sensor's 13.5-stop dynamic range, claiming it rivals the capabilities of larger mirrorless cameras.

Dynamic range indicates the amount of detail that a camera sensor can simultaneously capture in the lightest and darkest areas of the scene. A camera with a low dynamic range will blow out the brightest areas, or highlights, to white, while the darkest areas, or shadows, will be completely black. A camera with a wider dynamic range, however, can preserve more details in both the highlights and shadows. On an action camera, the most noticeable difference will likely be the Action 5 Pro's ability to retain the color of the sky, instead of rendering it white, while preventing details from being lost to the dark shadows, like in this sample image shared by DJI:

As mentioned, DJI says the Action 5 Pro has a 13.5-stop dynamic range. Since many mirrorless cameras tend to range from 12 to 15 stops, it’s an impressive specification coming from an action camera with a much smaller 1/1.3" sensor -- though it's worth noting the Action 5 Pro's sensor is larger than the GoPro Hero 13’s 1/1.9-inch sensor.

While dynamic range has improved, the Action 5 Pro also brings a 40-megapixel sensor. While that's a significant jump from the Action 4's 10 megapixels, the lower resolution is, in part, what made the previous model excellent at shooting in the dark . In an attempt to keep the low-light capabilities intact, the Osmo Action 5 Pro has a new SuperNight mode, which uses AI to reduce grain in low-light shots.

DJI is using AI to center the action

Without a gimbal, the Action 5 Pro keeps the action centered with a crop mode

DJI’s drones and Osmo Pocket series cameras have long had subject auto-detection and the ability to center them within the frame. The DJI Osmo Action 5 is getting the same sort of capability, thanks to AI. What makes the camera’s new subject-centering capability surprising is the fact that, unlike DJI's other products, the action camera doesn’t have a built-in gimbal to physically move the camera to follow the action.

That makes it a first for the action camera format. The Osmo Action 5 Pro does this by running AI software off its built-in 4nm chip to detect the subject and then adjust the composition.

But, without the ability to physically move the camera, the Osmo Action 5 Pro’s new subject-centering capabilities mean cropping the footage to achieve that. Subject tracking limits the resolution to 2.7K or 1080p, though the feature is available for vertical as well as horizontal videos. That means users prioritizing this feature may still want to consider the Pocket series instead -- if that is, they don't need a waterproof, durable, and mountable camera.

DJI's RockSteady 3.0+ stabilization is also included, along with settings to balance or stabilize the horizon line.

A battery life overhaul

A larger screen and better underwater rating round out the list of features

While the upgraded sensor and new subject-centering capabilities headline the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro’s announcement, the camera sees updates across multiple areas. The battery life, previously rated at 160 minutes on the Action 4, is now rated for up to 4 hours. That’s significantly higher than the industry average of two hours, even in temps as low as -4 degrees F, where the cold lowers the life to up to 3.6 hours. Using a compatible DJI 30W Fast Charger, the camera can get as much as two hours of shooting from a 15-minute charge.

While that extended recording time is due in part to a higher capacity battery, the size and weight of the Osmo Action 5 Pro remain similar to the predecessor. The update accommodates a larger screen as well as an extended battery.

The camera’s water rating also increases slightly to 20m or about 65 feet, up from 18m or 59 feet, without additional housing. The low light capabilities could put the Osmo Action 5 Pro at a key advantage underwater, plus DJI has added a feature that automatically starts a recording when submerged and automatically ends the recording when the camera surfaces.

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth give the camera support for the DJI Mic 2, as well as Livestream capabilities and the ability to edit footage from a smartphone with the Mimo app. The app has been updated to allow for three-second live photo captures, as well as capturing a frame from 4K video.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro retails for $349 with the Standard Combo that includes options like lens protectors and quick-release adapters, or $449 with a mini quick-release adapter, multi-functional battery case and extension rod.