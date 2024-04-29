Key Takeaways DJI's new Mini 4K Mini 4K offers 4K video, 31 min flight time, and beginner-friendly flight modes.

The drone lacks advanced features as it's aimed at new users.

At $300, the Mini 4K is very affordable.

DJI has quietly released a new drone aimed at beginners. Its latest offering, the Mini 4K, hits the entry-level spot for the drone company with a price under $300 and weight below 249 grams, meaning it doesn't require registration with the FAA.

The release was an interesting one, with the drone showing up on Amazon before it was fully available for sale and no press release sent out. It's also still not up on DJI's website. Of course, this isn't totally surprising, given the current situation with DJI and the US government. The US House of Energy and Commerce Committee recently put forward a bill (the "Countering CCP Drones Act") that could potentially ban DJI drones in the US, suggesting they "pose a national security risk."

What is the DJI Mini 4K?

The tiny new drone is for true beginners.

Regardless of the looming ban, the new DJI drone is here. The Mini 4K can capture 4K video at up to 30 fps or 60 fps at 2.7K resolution. It also offers increased video bitrates up to 100Mbps, allowing for higher-quality video across the board.

While the 4K in the name may make you think of the Mini Pro series, the Mini 4K is for an entirely different group of people. The Mini 4K is only $299, while the Mini 4 Pro comes in at $759. The Mini 4 Pro also offers 4K video at 60 fps and omnidirectional obstacle sensing, while the Mini 4K does not. The new drone is decidedly aimed at beginners, while the Mini 4 Pro is for slightly more advanced drone users. The closer comparison, as is clear by the fact that it's part of the same Amazon listing, is the Mini 2 SE.

Beyond video quality, the Mini 4K features a three-axis gimbal for stabilized footage. It offers level 5 wind resistance and allows takeoffs at altitudes up to 4,000 meters with a transmission distance of up to 10 kilometers. One battery provides up to 31 minutes of flight time, though you can opt for a two-battery set for 62 minutes of flying or a three-battery set for 93 minutes of air time.

In terms of flight modes, the Mini 4K offers DJI's standard beginner-friendly tools. There's one-tap takeoff and landing, GPS-guided Return to Home, stable hovering, and one-touch easy operation for true beginners. There are five different QuickShot modes, including Dronie and Helix, along with beginner tutorials in the DJI app to help you learn how to fly the new drone and easy editing tools in the LightCut app.

The Mini 4K is by no means anything revolutionary. Its specs are pretty run-of-the-mill, especially for DJI's products. Instead, the price is what makes it stand out. It's the same price as the year-old Mini 2 SE, which only offers 2.7K video at 30fps. The higher quality paired with the low price makes it an attractive option for those who want to test the waters of drone photography and videography without spending a fortune.