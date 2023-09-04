Key Takeaways DJI is set to release the DJI Mini 4 Pro, a lightweight drone with improved obstacle avoidance and higher-quality video than its predecessor.

The new drone features omnidirectional sensing abilities, allowing it to detect obstacles from various angles and improve the flying experience.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro offers 4K video recording up to 100fps, HDR video capabilities, and true vertical shooting, making it ideal for content creators on all platforms.

A fresh leak has emerged giving us what appears to be concrete proof that DJI is about to launch the next in its lightweight drone lineup, with a 'Mini' drone that features better obstacle avoidance and higher-quality video than the Mini 3 Pro.

The drone in question is the DJI Mini 4 Pro, which has been leaked in its retail packaging on Twitter, showing the drone's design on the front of the box and - crucially - the spec highlights on the back of the box.

There are a couple of important highlights, but the one that'll likely make the most difference to the flying experience is the new obstacle avoidance sensors. Rather than just feature a three-sided system, the DJI box reveals 'Omnidirectional' sensing abilities.

We're unsure exactly how many sides this means, but looking at the design of the sensors on the front of the box, it does appear the sensors have been angled so that they can sense obstacles on the sides and ahead of the drone.

Video capture has been ramped up to, with the specs on the back of the box detailing 4K video recording up to an impressive 100fps, giving even more flexibility to those looking to shoot long, slow, smooth cinematic shots. Add to that HDR video capabilities, and those videos will have even more dynamic range than before.

For those content creators shooting for YouTube Shorts, TikTok, Instagram Reels and other vertical formats, you get "True Vertical Shooting".

Otherwise, a lot of the specs on the box are as you'd expect from DJI. That means a 34-minute flight time on a full charge and a 20km transmission range for FHD resolution video beamed from the drone to the controller.

Because this is the DJI Mini range, it slots in just under that 250g weight which - in previous years - would have made it a 'toy' drone in some markets. Still, it'll be impressively small, light and portable, taking up very little space in your backpack.

We're unsure when the drone is going to be launched, but since the retail packaging has already been spotted, we can't imagine we'll have to wait too much longer. Stay tuned.