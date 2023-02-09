DJI has unveiled a new drone as part of its Mini collection. The DJI Mini 2 SE weighs less than 249g and can fit into your palm. However, it can still shoot 12-megapixel photos and capture HD video.

It is ultraportable and and regulation-friendly, claims DJI, as its size and light build keep it exempt from drone regulations in many countries around the world. It is also affordable, with a price point starting at £339 / €389.

There will be a DJI Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo pack available too, which comes with additional accessories and two extra batteries. That is priced at £459 / €529.

As it stands, the drone comes with a remote control, spare blades, and a battery that lasts up to 31 minutes of flight time before needing to be recharged. It supports HD video transmission to a phone of up to 10KM.

DJI

Camera features include Quickshots and Panorama, which each offer different styles for photographs. It sports a 4X digital zoon and sits on a gimbal with 3-axis mechanical stabilisation.

DJI says the Mini 2 SE is an ideal drone for beginners, with one-tap takeoff and landing, stable hovering and a return to home feature. It can also be operated in wind speeds of up to 10.7 m/s, remaining stable thanks to level 5 wind resistance.

The DJI Mini 2 SE will be available from 22 March 2023.

DJI's Mini drone range was also bolstered by the launch of the DJI Mini 3 at the end of last year. That too weighs under 250g but ups the video recording capabilities to 4K 30fps. It can also last up to 51 minutes of flight time when using a battery saving mode.

It's essentially a step-up model in comparison with the Mini 2 SE and is therefore priced according, at £439 / €489. However, the latest addition also looks to be a great drone for fun flying and we can't wait to get one to test here at Pocket-lint. We'll keep you informed on our impressions when we get the chance.