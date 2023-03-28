DJI has launched two new accessories that are compatible with the Avata FPV drone, the DJI Goggles Integra and DJI RC Motion 2 controller.

The DJI Goggles Integra look similar to the DJI Goggles 2, at a glance, but the battery is now integrated with the head strap.

Previously, the battery needed to be clipped to your belt or put in your pocket, with a cumbersome cable connecting to the goggles, this new design is much more streamlined.

DJI says the new battery is lightweight, balanced and comfortable, allowing for two hours of usage per charge.

The DJI Goggles Integra feature two 1080P Micro-OLED screens with a 100Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 700 nits.

They use DJI's O3+ video transmission tech to allow for ultra-low 30ms latency and stable transmission over long distances.

"DJI Goggles Integra and DJI RC Motion 2 offer unparalleled control and comfort for an immersive first-person flight experience, making it easier and more fun to fly DJI Avata," said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI.

The new motion controller looks similar to its predecessor, too, but DJI has upgraded the joystick and accelerator to make it even easier to fly with.

There's now a reverse function that allows you to fly the drone backwards, sideways and vertically with more accuracy and confidence.

An Fn dial lets you quickly adjust settings like the camera's shutter speed and ISO on the fly, with no need to interact with the goggles.

Using the DJI Fly app, you can connect the DJI Goggles Integra to your smartphone and display a real-time video feed, allowing your friends to watch the action live.

Both products are available today at DJI's website and authorised retailers. The DJI Goggles Integra retail for $499 / €659 / £579 and the RC Motion 2 controller costs $239 / €179 / £159.

DJI is also selling the new accessories as a combo pack with the DJI Avata drone for $1,278 / €1,269 / £1,099.