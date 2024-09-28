Key Takeaways The Divoom Ditoo is a cute speaker with pixel art and game capabilities.

The speaker is middling at best in terms of sound quality, lacks water or dust resistance, and has a clunky app.

The Divoom Ditoo is ideal for those seeking a cute, customizable Bluetooth speaker, but may disappoint audiophiles due to sound quality.

If you engage with a lot of gaming and gaming-adjacent content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, there's a good chance you've seen some unboxing videos of the Divoom Ditoo. It has been described as everything from an essential to an essential non-essential, with its capabilities as a clock, a toy, and a Bluetooth speaker on display.

But my question is: is it any good? Regardless of what an influencer asserts, I'm going to have some questions when it comes to a $130 speaker that seems to be more of an aesthetic object than a piece of audio tech. So I tried out the Divoom Ditoo and put it to the test to see how it holds up as a speaker, a pixel art display, and all the rest.

Divoom Ditoo Pixel Art Bluetooth Speaker The Divoom Ditooo is an adorable speaker with pixel art and game capabilities, sure to add to the aesthetic of your gaming setup. As a speaker, it's alright, but it makes a better knickknack than a speaker. Pros Cute design

Pixel art is fun and easy to make

Has an alarm clock, a timer, and simple arcade games

Nice mechanical key switches Cons Speaker is middling at best

No water or dust resistance

Divoom app isn't very well designed or intuitive $130 at Amazon $130 at Divoom

Price, specs, and availability

What's up with this tiny retro computer-shaped speaker?