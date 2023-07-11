Ultimate Ears/Pocket-lint Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $69.99 $99.99 Save $30 An ideal combination of size, style, sound and waterproof design makes this speaker very hard to beat when it comes to travel speakers, and you can grab it today for under $70 for Amazon Prime Day. $69.99 at Amazon

The first time I heard the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, I couldn't believe the sound that was possible from such a small speaker. And not just small - waterproof, dustproof (to IP67) and drop-proof too, with the ability to float in water for up to 30 minutes should it accidentally take a take a dunk in the pool.

It's also the perfect size for chucking into a bag or suitcase to take with you wherever you may want music, and on Amazon Prime Day, the newest generation of this incredible little speaker has got 30 per cent off its price, now costing just $69.99. That's pretty much the cheapest we've seen it, so this is a deal well worth snapping up.

Why should you buy the UE Wonderboom 3?

If you are on the look out for the perfect speaker to take with you on vacation, or you need a speaker that'll see you through a summer of family outings, picnics and barbecues, the UE Wonderboom 3 is the perfect choice for those looking to spend under $100.

Packing 360-degree sound and more bass than a speaker its size has business in producing, it really does sound a whole lot bigger than it is, with a grab-and-go design that even offers a handle for hanging it off of bags and backpacks. The Outdoor Boost mode is a great feature too, boosting the sound and tweaking the EQ to make sure it sounds its best in outdoor environments.

You'll get 14 hours of playback, which is quite something for a little speaker as powerful as this, all wrapped up in a bold, fun design that offers a range of colours - you can pick this deal up in blue, white, pink or black. You can even pair two together for louder, portable stereo sound.