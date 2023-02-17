The streaming service will rein in the amount of "expensive" TV series it produces in its biggest franchises each year.

Disney is having a bit of a rethink when it comes to its biggest franchises. The last few years have been amazing for Marvel and Star Wars fans, with plenty of TV shows made exclusively for the Disney+ streaming service. However, they have proved expensive and not always a success. It seems, therefore, that the brand will slow down its release plans going forward.

Disney boss, Bob Iger, has said that the company needs to be more careful with its expenditure, claiming that it needs to be "better at curating" its content for Disney+ and theatrical releases.

"We want the quality on the screen, but we have to look at what they cost us," he explained (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The streaming service has proved hugely popular since its launch in the US in November 2019 and the UK and elsewhere from spring the following year. It has more than 160 million users and that's in no small part thanks to the amount of Marvel and Star Wars content that's available. Some of the exclusive shows have become massive hits too - such as The Mandalorian and Loki, which are both to air new seasons in the coming months.

But, regardless of that success and rising subscriber numbers, the content splurge of recent years will be reined in. As Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly in an interview this week, Disney+ will no longer be home to as many new series: "The pace at which we’re putting out the Disney+ shows will change," he said.

Feige added that the shows already in production will be spaced out more, while fewer series will be put onto the platform generally.

He also hinted that some of the less successful Marvel shows will not be returning, although their characters might. Moon Knight, for example, will likely be used elsewhere, albeit not in a season 2: "I think there's a future for that character as we move forward," he explained.

As for Star Wars, while Disney+ might not get the amount of content as before, cinemas could be graced by a new run of movies in the coming years. Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) is reportedly involved in writing a story for a new film, while Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, The Madalorian) continues to develop his own grand ideas for sequels.