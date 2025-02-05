Summary In the final months of 2024, Disney+ lost 700,000 subscribers.

Hulu, on the other hand, gained 1.6 million subscribers, and Disney's streaming platforms are still profitable.

CEO Bob Iger is pleased with the subscriber numbers for Disney+ and Hulu, considering the recent price hike.

Disney+’s recent price hike appears to have affected its subscriber base last year, as the Mouse House reports a significant loss of subscribers. However, it’s not all bad news for the company as a whole.

During its quarterly earnings call, The Walt Disney Company announced that Disney+ lost 700,000 subscribers worldwide in the final three months of 2024 (via Variety). However, it's not all negative news for Disney. Hulu , its other streaming service, added 1.6 million subscribers, surpassing industry analysts' expectations.

Despite losing Disney+ subscribers, the company’s streaming empire was still profitable in the final quarter of 2024, with an operating income of $293 million and revenue of $6.07 billion, up nine percent.

Even though Disney+ lost 700,000 subscribers, the company doesn't appear too concerned about the prospects of the streaming service. The Disney+ and Hulu discount bundle actually helped grow the subscriber base at the end of 2024, suggesting that Disney+'s subscriber count could have been worse without it. Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed satisfaction with the performance of Disney+ and Hulu, especially considering the recent price increase.

"We actually are very pleased with where we are sub-wise for Disney+ and Hulu," Iger said during the earnings call. "As you know, we took prices up significantly fairly recently, and expected the churn would be significantly greater. And it turned out, we delivered numbers that were better than we had expected."

In 2024, Disney performed admirably at the global box office, with its top three films, Inside Out 2, Deadpool and Wolverine , and Moana 2, raking in over $4 billion combined. As for Disney+, the streaming service has a few upcoming shows that could help increase its subscriber count, such as Andor season two and Daredevil: Born Again.