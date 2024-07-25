Key Takeaways The bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and Max provides streamers with up to 20% savings depending on the ad plan chosen.

Users can easily upgrade to the bundle by navigating to the Max or Disney+ websites and selecting the bundle.

The process of upgrading takes only a few minutes and allows access to full catalogs at a discounted price.

It's fair to look at most new streaming deals with a bit of a wary eye. After all, "free" deals now come with catches, extra fees and subscriptions often give you access to content you don't even want, and saving money can be difficult when prices always seem to be on the rise. When it was first announced that Disney/Hulu and Max were teaming up for a streaming bundle earlier this year, I was skeptical, as I'm sure many were, that this was yet another too-good-to-be-true deal. However, now that this bundle is available (in the US only, at least for now) it looks like this is the rare streaming deal that actually might save streamers some money, especially if they already subscribe to Max and either Disney+ or Hulu. Let's break it down:

Related What do Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and other streaming services cost now? Here's a rundown of how much you can expect to pay for all the different streaming services as of June 2024.

How much is the Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming bundle?

No matter which plan you select, you will save money with this new deal

HBO

This new bundle provides unlimited access to the full Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming catalogs and comes in two price options: $16.99/month with ads and $29.99/month without ads.

Streamers who opt to go for the ad-supported plan can net a savings of 15% when compared with the cost of these services purchased separately (The Disney+ Basic duo with Hulu is $9.99/month and Max With Ads is $9.99/month). Though $3 per month in savings might not sound like a lot, it adds up quickly, as that's almost $40 saved over the course of a year, almost enough to purchase an annual Paramount+ Essentials subscription.

On the no-ads side, this bundle will save streamers almost 20% compared with the regular monthly standalone prices (The Disney Duo premium costs $19.99/ month and the Max Ad-Free plan costs $16.99) for a total annual savings of $84, more than enough to get an annual Peacock Premium subscription.

Related How to get Disney+ for as cheap as possible All the Disney+ discounts and deals you can try to get the streaming service for less.

How to upgrade to the Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming bundle

The process is fairly easy and only takes a few minutes

Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming bundle Subscription with ads Yes Premium Subscription Yes Live TV No Price $16.99-$29.99 Free trial No Disney+, Hulu and Max (Ad-Supported) Disney+, Hulu and Max (No Ads)

If you don't subscribe to any of these services, getting the Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming bundle is easy, as you can simply navigate to either the Max or Disney+ websites, select the Disney+ bundle and subscribe directly. However, if you subscribe to either of these services, here's how you can upgrade:

Sign in to Max or Disney+ on your phone, tablet, or computer. Choose your profile and then Subscription. Choose Change Your Plan Choose Bundles and select either Disney+, Hulu and Max With Ads or Disney+, Hulu and Max ​​​​​​​with No Ads and continue. Review your plan change and choose Confirm.

If you currently subscribe to Disney+/Hulu and Max separately, and want to upgrade to the bundle, you'll need to follow the process above on one of your accounts, and then cancel the other account to avoid double billing.