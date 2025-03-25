Summary Disney+ now allows users to remove titles from their Continue Watching list.

You can easily edit your list on iOS, Apple TV, and on the web. The feature is "coming soon" to other platforms.

To edit your list, navigate to Continue Watching on the Disney+ homepage, and select the title you want to remove.

It's bound to have happened to you at one point or another. You started watching something on a streaming service and didn't like it, and now, every time you look at your continue watching list, you're reminded of it. Most streaming platforms let you edit this list and remove titles from it, but until now, Disney+ hasn't. That is finally changing.

Disney has announced that it is updating Disney+ to allow users to remove titles from their Continue Watching list on the app's homepage. The feature lists all the shows and movies you've started watching, making it easy to find them and jump back in at the exact point where you left off.

If you frequently switch between shows or have watched content you don't intend to revisit, there's a good chance your Continue Watching list is cluttered. This new feature will allow you to edit your list so that only the shows and movies you want are displayed in it.

How to edit your Continue Watching list

I was able to remove over 40 titles from my list

If you want to edit your Continue Watching list, you can do so now on Disney+ on the web, iOS devices, and Apple TV. It will be rolling out to other platforms in the "coming weeks." It's very straightforward and only takes a few seconds. Here's how.

Mobile

1. Go to your Continue Watching list on the app's homepage.

2. Tap the three dots under a show/movie.

3. Select Remove on the pop-up.

TV

1. Navigate to your Continue Watching list.

2. Highlight the movie/show you wish to remove.

3. Press and hold the select button on your remote (ex: on Apple TV, this is the center button)

4. Select Remove on the pop-up.

Web

1. Scroll down to your Continue Watching list.

2. Click the minus button in the top right corner of the show/movie.

3. Select Remove on the pop-up.

If you don’t see the remove option on iOS or Apple TV, then check to see if your app is up-to-date.

This feature should be available soon if you're using a smart TV platform other than Apple TV (like Roku). The same goes for Android.

Before using this feature for the first time, I counted, and my Continue Watching list had 52 titles, including some shows I briefly watched in 2021. Now it has five. Thanks, Disney. Better late than never.