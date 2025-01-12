Summary Disney+ offers the most personalized subtitles among all streamers.

Quality subtitles help keep entertainment accessible.

Users can toggle through a slew of settings, including font style, color, and size.

An increasing number of viewers at home are embracing the use of subtitles when watching TV, and it's for a variety of reasons. As more international programming makes its way to streaming services , audiences are growing more comfortable reading along with what they're watching. Depending on the audio setup and TV type in use, some viewers may have trouble following along with dialogue overshadowed by music, explosions, or background noises. There are also those with hearing impairments who require subtitles to follow along.

While subtitle usage is more popular, not every streaming service puts enough effort into making subtitles the most accessible they can be. While Amazon Prime and Netflix , among others, offer a few options to make subtitles varied, it's Disney+ that is far and away better than the rest. Here's what Disney+ is doing right, and why other services should take note.

Disney+ offers different sizes for the perfect fit

Various styles also make for easy reading

Size matters when it comes to subtitles. And what size that actually is depends on who's watching, what device they're watching on, and where they're watching. Some users may need it bigger depending on their own vision or how far away the TV is located; others may want it smaller if they're curled up watching on a tablet, or if they simply don't want the subtitles taking up too much of the screen. Luckily, Disney+ affords lots of options.

Subtitles are not a one-size-fits-all situation.

The streamer also lets you change the font, with nine different choices available, including serif and non-serif options. It's another way the service sets itself apart from competitors, allowing users to find the right text that is easy to read for them. Subtitles are not a one-size-fits-all situation, and Disney+ acknowledges that.

Color and contrast options help visibility

Find the right combination to read clearly

Color and contrast are sometimes overlooked when it comes to subtitles. While most subtitles are white, they don't always appear distinct on screen, particularly when the scene on TV happens to have white areas that can obscure the edges of the subtitles. Even having the option of white text on a black background seems lazy when you consider the myriad combinations Disney+ offers.

There are a bunch of different choices available in order to make the subtitles clear based on your own personal preference as well as the content on screen. With Disney+, you can change the color of the text and the color of the background. It's not just black and white, either. You can cycle through red, green, and blue, among others, to find the right color that fits your needs. On top of that, the opacity can be toggled for each one, which influences how full the colors appear. It gives you a lot of options in order to find the combination that helps you read along while also being mindful of how the subtitles may distract from or impact the content on screen.

Disney+ offers yet another customizable feature

A third setting means more personalization

The simplest of subtitles simply offer plain text on screen. Most services, thankfully, introduce the option of that aforementioned background. This basically prevents the text from blending into what's happening on screen should the color of the content match the color of the subtitles. Typically, white text appears on a black background, or vice versa, preventing text from ending up essentially transparent.

Disney+ takes this one step further. While the background is a rectangle around the text, it introduces the concept of a window, which is another rectangle -- albeit with curved corners -- around the background. So there's text, then a background around the text, and then a window around the background.

Like the other options available, the window color and opacity can be changed (setting the opacity to zero removes it altogether). I don't know that I need this window, but I am confident there are those who welcome it, making it easier to read on screen. It's this extra thoughtful feature that shows Disney+ is considerate about accessibility and welcoming all users to read along.

Mix and match all these settings

Play around and go back to the start if you need to

In all, there are nine different settings users can look into and adjust, with multiple options available for each setting. Disney+ again smartly offers a sample of how the subtitles will appear as you are going through and altering each one, so you don't have to exit out and play the content in order to see how it will look and feel. For reasons unknown, not every streaming service offers this, which makes adjusting settings a major hassle.

Because you can get into the weeds by altering everything, Disney+ also lets you reset everything you've done back to default in case things get a little messy. It's a simple addition, but a thoughtful one.

Subtitles are not to be undervalued; they're important for accessibility and, with an increase in interest in non-English-language content, they are vital for those eager consumers looking to other countries for new titles. Subtitles should be able to be personalized, with countless options available in order to make them perfect for each individual watching. Disney+ is on the right track, and other services should take note.