Key Takeaways Disney could soon be launching a new AI initiative for its post-production and visual effects projects.

The move could spark concern from those in the creative community over further job losses.

In May, Disney CEO Bob Iger emphasized AI's potential to enhance storytelling and reach broader audiences.

A long time ago in a galaxy, far, far, away. Actually, scratch that, sorry: right now in a galaxy, we are currently in, in, in.

AI is literally everywhere. It's impossible to escape. Every day, new advancements are being made, and companies are launching new initiatives to take advantage of the technology. Now it seems Disney , known for its theme parks and massive catalog of popular characters, movies, and blockbuster franchises like Star Wars , is preparing to launch a new AI initiative. Not even the mouse can escape AI

According to The Wrap, The Walt Disney Company is set to announce a massive new AI initiative that could completely change how Disney's creative output works. The report says "individuals with knowledge" of the changes say that the new AI initiative involves hundreds of people at the company, and the focus of it is post-production and visual effects.

Related ChatGPT rumors dismissed as 'fake news' by OpenAI boss Rumors of OpenAI's next big AI model releasing by December have been squashed by the company's CEO, Sam Altman.

What does this new AI initiative mean for Disney?

Its effects are unclear, but concerns about job losses are

Disney

With the new AI initiative focusing on post-production and visual effects, it's presumed AI will be used to augment and streamline post-production efforts on Disney's biggest movie projects, which there is no shortage of. The Wrap notes that the company is uniquely positioned to integrate AI like no other company, thanks to it having one of the most diversified data operations in the world, thanks to its theme parks and Disney+.

An AI announcement could get a push-back by those in the creative community who work in post-production and visual effects. In the spring of 2023, Disney eliminated more than 4,000 staff members (commonly referred to as cast members). By the end of 2023, Disney had laid off about 7,000 staff members. There could be legitimate concerns that any major AI initiative from Disney could result in the further loss of jobs at the company.

Related The real difference between HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range improves your TV's image quality, but competing formats make shopping around confusing.

Speaking at the Canva Create showcase in May, Disney's CEO Bob Iger addressed concerns about generative AI's impact on the creative community. "Don’t fixate on its ability to be disruptive -- fixate on [tech's] ability to make us better and tell better stories. Not only better stories, but to reach more people," Iger said at the showcase.

AI has already been used in some Disney productions, most notably in The Mandalorian, when a young Luke Skywalker appears at the end of its second season.

It's uncertain when Disney will officially announce its new AI initiative, but concern about it is likely to grow fast.

Your browser does not support the video tag.