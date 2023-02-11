Disney is bringing the first episode of its huge streaming hit The Mandalorian to cable TV for the first time, although there will only be a single episode on offer.

With Disney prepairing to air the third season of The Mandalorian on 1 March 2023, the company is getting ready to give cable subscribers their first taste of what the show has to offer. If they like it, they'll obviously need to sign up for Disney+ to see the rest. The good news? There's a treasure trove of content to watch when they do.

Disney's press release says that those who have access to ABC, Freeform, or FX will be able to watch Chapter 1: The Mandalorian on 24 February at 8pm EST/PST.

Of course, if you've somehow managed to get to this point without already knowing exactly what goes down in this show you're probably not the target audience. Still, the first episode of The Mandalorian is some pretty great TV so we'd definitely suggest checking it out regardless. If you do like it there are about to be three whole seasons for you to watch.

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe," Disney has to say about the show. "'The Mandalorian' is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular character - you might know him from the equally awesome The Last of Us. Other stars include Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito as well as Ming-Na Wen from, well, just about everything. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D immediately springs to mind as does Street Fighter. She's awesome and everywhere.