Key Takeaways Disney and Epic Games are partnering to create a new games and entertainment universe -- merging beloved stories, shopping, movies, and social hangouts.

The partnership will go beyond traditional gaming, allowing you to play, watch, shop, and engage with content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. You will even have the ability to create your own stories using the Unreal Engine.

Does this all sound very much like the metaverse to you?

Disney's big move to invest $1.5 billion in Epic Games is more than just a hefty check.

By joining forces, Disney and Epic Games are not just looking to amp up their game development, but are laying the groundwork for something much bigger: a new games and entertainment universe where beloved stories and characters -- as well as gaming, shopping, movies, and social hangouts -- all merge. Here's a look at why this partnership is actually a metaverse play, and what exactly you can expect from it all.

1 New games and entertainment universe

Immersive world that combines Disney brands with Fortnite

In 2017, Epic Games got a spot in Disney's Accelerator program, with big dreams of bringing Disney's famous characters into Fortnite's digital world. Now, Disney and Epic Games are collaborating on a "games and entertainment universe." You can look forward to a richer, more immersive world that combines the expansive universes of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar with the interactive platform of Fortnite.

For fans of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and more, this partnership is an opportunity to engage with iconic characters and stories in new, interactive ways. You could find yourself crafting your own narrative within the Star Wars universe or exploring a Marvel-themed land, all within the broader context of a game you already enjoy. By integrating with Fortnite, Disney is tapping into a massive social platform.

2 You can 'play, shop, watch, and engage'

It will go beyond traditional gaming

Disney will not only work with the Fortnite studio to create new games and an entertainment universe, but in this new universe, you will be able to “play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more,” Disney said.

In other words, this new universe will go beyond traditional gaming. You'll be able to watch Disney content, perhaps even access Disney+. Expect this collaboration between Disney and Epic Games to totally transform Fortnite; it could become a virtual hangout, where friends can explore and experience together, underpinned by the possibilities of watching and shopping. The possibilities are endless.

This Disney-Epic Games deal has the opportunity to transform the metaverse idea from a niche tech notion to a huge entertainment platform.

3 Create your own stories and experiences

All thanks to Unreal Engine

You will have the ability to create your own stories and experiences, including expressing your "fandom in a distinctly Disney way", which could mean designing your own Disney-themed spaces. Either way, Disney said this will be possible due to the Unreal Engine, which has been used to produce assets and content across the Disney portfolio, including in the development of Kingdom Hearts 3 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

It's even been used in the creation of more than 15 Disney Parks attractions -- like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. The use of Unreal Engine technology basiically promises a visually stunning and technologically advanced gaming experience. You can expect detailed environments, smooth gameplay, and innovative features that push the boundaries of what's been possible so far in digital spaces.