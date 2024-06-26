Key Takeaways Dish offers free Netflix for 2 years with new 2-year commitment.

Consumers may end up paying extra fees for Dish's free Netflix offer.

Price of Netflix may increase in 2 years, and the difference will not be covered by Dish deal.

Whenever a new "free" streaming deal is announced, consumers pay attention. Whether its free Paramount+ included with Walmart+, T-Mobile's free Netflix, Apple TV+ and Hulu deals, or even NBCUniversal's offering free Peacock with the purchase of a Halloween Horror Nights ticket in 2023, there have been plenty of instances where big companies lure consumers into making a purchase with the promise of a free streaming deal.

Another such deal was announced this week with Dish promoting a free Netflix incentive that promised two years of free streaming for subscribers. But is this deal as good as it sounds? Let's take a closer look.

Netflix Subscription with ads $6.99 Premium Subscription $15.49 or $22.99 options Simultaneous streams 2-4 # of profiles 5 Originals Yes Live TV No Library Netflix Free trial No Expand Sign up

Free streaming for customers, under one specific condition

You had better be sure you want DISH for a while.

DISH announced this week that they would be including a Netflix Standard with Ads subscription for both new and existing subscribers who sign new 2-year commitment with the satellite TV provider. This discount is provided as a $6.99 monthly credit on the subscribers' monthly bill for a total of $167.76 in savings over a period of two years. Which sounds good until you factor in that not only will consumers be on the hook for the monthly cost to subscribe for 2 years (which starts at $60 for a base plan) but will also need to pay an extra fee for Dish’s free Netflix offer, as it specifically requires customers to have a Hopper 3, Hopper Duo or Wally set-top box as well.

Your monthly DISH cost is locked in, but the price of Netflix is not

Price hikes may make this much less attractive.

It's no surprise that the price of streaming is going up, and unfortunately it seems very likely that Netflix, like any other streamer, will raise its prices several times in the next two years. And while it would have been nice for Dish to cover the difference, thier website specifically says that their price lock guarantee does not apply to the Netflix "free" deal, meaning that consumers will be left paying the difference when Netflix decides to increase their prices.

Though this may be a good deal for Dish consumers who already have and love the service and aren't thinking about changing their provider or cutting the cord any time soon. if you're still weighing your options, it seems unlikely that this would be a good enough offer in its own to switch to Dish specifically.