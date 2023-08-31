Peloton / Pocket-lint Peloton Bike $1245 $1445 Save $200 The original Peloton Bike is now much cheaper than when it first launched, offering a fantastic platform with access to thousands of classes. There's a beautiful and large 21.5-inch display, it's comfortable in use, and it is an excellent bit of kit, especially at its new lower price. $1245 at Amazon

I don't know about you, but the summer weather has definitely left the area where I live. Gone are the days of outdoor recreation and exercise, and the holidays and all of their delicious foods are looming. If you want to keep your heart rate up without getting soaked in a hurricane, there's no better time to buy a Peloton bike.

Why the Peloton exercise bike is worth your money

Like just about every gadget in the world, we reviewed the Peloton exercise bike when it was first released and raved over it, calling it the "iPhone of spin bikes." We stand by that assessment - Peloton has established themselves as the market leader in networked exercise, with a line of products that meet just about every home fitness needs and thousands of classes taught live or recorded by a wide range of instructors. It's almost enough to make you forget that cringe commercial from a few years back.

If you don't know the gimmick, here's the summary: Peloton exercise bikes are fitted with a touchscreen on them that stream video of an instructor on a bike of their own, leading a class to riders all over the world. The bike also boasts sensors that track your performance, which the trainer can see. And then the whole thing is wrapped up into a delicious gamified shell with the introduction of a leaderboard that compares your speed with the rest of the class, driving you to push that little bit harder. It sounds silly, but it works.

Worried that you don't have room for it? The footprint on the Peloton bike is miniscule, measuring just 4 feet by 2 feet at full extension, and it weighs just 135 pounds. The design is impeccable, with solid build quality that will stand up to your most vigorous pedaling. You will need to purchase a Peloton All-Access membership separately to access classes and content, but at $200 off that pays for almost five months right there. There are also discounts available for students, first responders, active and former military and more.