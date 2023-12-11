The winter holidays are just a few weeks away, so there's still time to get some fantastic gifts. Samsung has prepared some great discounts across all its products, slashing the price by up to 35% for its Discover Samsung Winter Sale event. The event kicked off today and will run through December 15th. If any of these items are on your holiday gift list, however, we advise you to place your orders before December 15th, so they actually get delivered with enough time for you to wrap them up.

So, whether you want a new phone, a new smart TV, or perhaps a great monitor to go with your home office, we found the best deals for you, so let's check them all out.

Best Discover Samsung Winter Sale phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 $750 $800 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the phone you need right now. With its stunning 6.2-inch display, you can watch movies, scroll through social media, and play games with ease. But that's just the beginning. The camera system is unbeatable, with three rear cameras and a 64MP sensor for professional-grade photos. Plus, the 128GB of storage means you can store all those memories without ever having to delete a thing.On top of the discount, you can get up to $525 instant trade-in credit. $750 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $1000 $1200 Save $200 This year, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade for those who want to get the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is pretty awesome. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is perfect for people who like to stand out from the crowd with its unique design. Its foldable screen is not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical for multitasking. For example, you can prop up the phone and video chat while still having your hands free to do other things. The camera quality is impressive, making it a great choice for those who love taking photos on the go.Samsung is offering up to $600 in instant trade-in credit. $1000 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 +Up to $1000 instant trade-in credit $1800 $1920 Save $120 $1800 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE +Up to $300 instant trade-in credit $500 $630 Save $130 $500 at Samsung

Best Discover Samsung Winter Sale TV deals

SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series TV $2600 $4800 Save $2200 The Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED 5K QN90C is the ultimate entertainment machine that you need in your living room. Its stunning 4K display brings every scene to life with vivid colors and sharp details that will blow your mind away. You'll be able to binge-watch your favorite shows and movies like never before. Besides, the TV comes with an AI-powered processor that optimizes picture quality and sound to whatever you're watching. $2600 at Samsung

Samsung S90C OLED $3500 $5400 Save $1900 If you're looking for a TV that has it all, the Samsung 83-inch OLED S90C is the way to go. With its ultra-clear 4K resolution and stunning OLED display, everything from movies to sports will look like you're right there in the action. Plus, you can easily access all of your favorite streaming services and apps in one place. And let's not forget about the sleek and stylish design that will make your living room feel like a high-end theater. $3500 at Samsung

Best Discover Samsung Winter Sale monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch $1000 $2200 Save $1200 The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is the perfect addition to any gamer's setup. With its stunning and immersive 49-inch curved display, gamers can fully immerse themselves in their favorite games. The monitor boasts a QLED display that provides vibrant and accurate colors, allowing gamers to see the finer details of their gameplay. The monitor's 240Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth and seamless experience, minimizing lag or motion blur. It also features HDR support and G-Sync compatibility, providing an unparalleled gaming experience. $1000 at Samsung

Samsung M70C Smart Monitor 27-inch $300 $550 Save $250 The Samsung M70C smart monitor is the ultimate multimedia hub that will keep you entertained and productive all day long. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows on Netflix or Hulu, playing games, or working on projects, this monitor has got your back. With a 4K UHD resolution and HDR support, you can enjoy stunning visuals that are sure to impress. Plus, the ergonomic stand lets you adjust the screen to your preferred angle, ensuring maximum comfort during long hours of use. $300 at Samsung

Best Samsung Winter Sale wearable deals: Watches and earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $240 $300 Save $60 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is an all-in-one tool that can facilitate your fitness goals thanks to its vast features, like heart rate monitoring and automatic workout tracking, that can help you stay on top of your game. But it's not just about fitness - the Galaxy Watch 6 can also answer calls, send texts, and control your smart home devices. $240 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $170 $230 Save $60 Big enough to fit into your stockings this year, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might be perfect choice for multiple reasons. These earbuds come with a variety of features that make them incredibly helpful to buyers. For starters, their comfortable fit and noise-cancelling technology allows you to zone out the outside world and concentrate on your workouts or work assignments. Additionally, their long battery life ensures that you won't have to worry about recharging them every few hours. $170 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $150 $200 Save $50 $150 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $80 $100 Save $20 $80 at Samsung

Honorable mentions: Robot vacuums and tablets

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum $800 $1300 Save $500 The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum is the ultimate cleaning buddy. With its powerful object recognition technology, it zips around your home effortlessly and intelligently navigates around obstacles and furniture with ease. It even recognizes and avoids pets, so that your furry friends can sleep soundly while it cleans. Plus, with its long battery life, you can set it and forget it, knowing that it will keep chugging away until every last dust bunny is gone. It's the perfect solution for anyone who wants a spotless, fur-free home without lifting a finger. $800 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $800 $940 Save $140 Earning a perfect score during our hands-on review, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 "gets practically everything right," featuring a stunning AMOLED display, a slim but robust build, and crisp speaker output. $800 at Samsung