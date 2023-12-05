Key Takeaways Discord released a new mobile app version, addressing user complaints about app speed and navigation.

New navigation tabs at the bottom of the screen make finding conversations, servers, messages, notifications, and user settings easier.

Updates include improved voice messaging interface, better video uploads, and a new Midnight theme dark mode for OLED displays to save battery life.

Discord, once just an app that people used to use when talking about games, is now a huge part of how people from all corners of the globe stay connected daily. But its mobile app hasn't been great for some time, and its users have often complained about issues relating to how slow the app can be, how difficult it can be to navigate, and more. Now, there's proof that Discord is listening.

Related What is Discord and how to use it: The free chat app for gamers explored Discord is a free voice and text chat app that's incredibly popular with gamers for all kinds of reasons. We're exploring what it is, how it works and more.

Following confirmation in an October blog post that Discord was working on a new version of the app - an app with a global userbase of more than 150 million across all platforms - and that it would bring with it new features and improvements based on user feedback. Now, that app is ready, and users can download it right now.

What's new with the Discord app?

Navigation Tabs : New navigation tabs were added at the bottom of the screen for easier access to Servers, Messages, Notifications, and the You tab.

: New navigation tabs were added at the bottom of the screen for easier access to Servers, Messages, Notifications, and the You tab. Voice Message Interface : The interface for voice messages was updated to enhance user experience.

: The interface for voice messages was updated to enhance user experience. Video Uploads : Improved the interface for video uploads, making it more intuitive.

: Improved the interface for video uploads, making it more intuitive. Midnight Theme: Introduced a new Midnight theme featuring a pure black dark mode design to save battery life and reduce eye strain.

Of the new changes that are part of this latest update, one of the most obvious is a tweak to the way people navigate throughout the app. New navigation tabs have been added to the bottom of the screen to make it easier for people to find their conversations more easily. Discord says that, as soon as users open the new mobile app, they'll have instant access to the kinds of things they need most frequently, including the Servers, Messages, Notifications, and You tabs.

Discord has also updated the interface for voice messages, and video uploads are now better than ever with a more intuitive interface throughout the experience. And for those who like to enjoy late-night chats, a new Midnight theme is here. It's a pure black dark mode theme that is designed to save not only people's eyes but also their battery life as well. Those with phones equipped with OLED displays, like the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23, will definitely benefit there.

Related How to stream on Discord: Share your game with your friends If you don't want to stream to the public and go live on YouTube or Twitch but still want your friends to see what you're doing then Discord is an option.

Other improvements include the addition of Server Events, updates on Friend Requests, and replies to the Notifications area, making it easier to find what's new when you need it.

All of this makes the latest Discord the best yet and well worth updating whether you're a heavy chatter or just someone who dips in occasionally.