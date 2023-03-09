Everyone's favourite chat platform is getting a few nifty upgrades with the power of artificial intelligence.

Discord is one of the easiest ways to stay in touch with your gaming pals with voice, text and video chat. Discord servers are also powerful tools for building communities and keeping up-to-date with the latest happenings. Servers are about to become even better though, for both users and server owners.

In an official blog post, Discord has detailed some interesting features that are being tested and could be rolling out soon. This include:

Three AI experiences that include upgrades to Clyde, AutoMod and "Conversation Summaries"

New artificial experiences that include Avatar Remix and a whiteboard with an AI prototype

And more

Discord

An improved Clyde

Clyde is a Discord bot that's been around for a while and can interact with the server in various ways. Clyde is going to get upgraded with artificial intelligence with the help of OpenAI tech.

Moving forward you'll be able to have more interesting and useful conversations with Clyde and you'll be able to do it in multiple channels too. Clyde will also be able to access GIFs and emojis and do clever things like recommending playlists.

Discord says the plan is to make Clyde a more fundamental part of the Discord experience.

Discord

Automod is getting upgraded too

There's good news for server owners and moderators as well.

Discord is planning on making AutoMod more powerful moving forward thanks to the use of AI.

AutoMod was launched a while back to help automatically moderate servers by doing things like blocking unwanted and inappropriate messages from ever appearing on the server.

Now AutoMod is going to be improved with OpenAI tech by leveraging large language models to better understand the context of a conversation.

Discord notes that AutoMod has already blocked over 45 million messages so it's only going to get more powerful.

Discord

Conversation summaries

Unless you're constantly on Discord keeping up with all the conversations it can be a bit overwhelming when you log in to find a bunch of messages.

If you want to keep up with the chat but don't have time to sit and read through a wall of text then there's good news because there's a new feature coming called conversation summaries.

This uses artificial intelligence to craft "bundles" of messages which are lumped into a topic so you can easily leap in and read the conversation on a specific subject.

This should make it easier to cut out the chaff and focus on what matters to you, but also to stay up to date with what matters.

Future upgrades

Alongside these upgrades, Discord is also working on other AI features which might make for an interesting future on the platform.

One of these is Avatar Remix, which allows you to use AI to remix your friend's avatars in fun ways. This is in the early stages but is open source so developers can get involved.

The other upgrade is the addition of whiteboards to Discord so you can create a visual space for your ideas. This will include an AI-powered text-to-image generator to make things really interesting.

Most of these things are in the early stages and are being tested on a limited set of servers first before rolling out to the public so we'll have to wait and see what happens, but interesting things are afoot.